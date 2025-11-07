No. 12 UCLA responds to Mick Cronin’s message loud and clear in win over Pepperdine

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

That was more like it. Much more like it.

After a sloppy start, UCLA turned up the intensity, exerted some defensive pressure and pulled away for a 74-63 victory over Pepperdine on Friday night at Pauley Pavilion that served as a solid rebuttal to its coach’s challenge.

Three days after allowing Eastern Washington to shoot nearly 54% in a defensive display that left Mick Cronin livid, the No. 12 Bruins (2-0) made little easy in holding Pepperdine to 34.4%.

Xavier Booker scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures for the Bruins, pleasing a far larger, more energetic crowd than they hosted in their flat-all-the-way-around opener. Booker was a menace on both sides of the court, grabbing five rebounds, blocking five shots and even throwing a nifty pass to a cutting Jamar Brown for a layup.

UCLA’s Donovan Dent added a relatively quiet 12 points and four assists and was joined in double figures scoring by Skyy Clark (11 points) and Eric Dailey Jr. (10).

Making his season debut after sitting out the opener while rounding into form from a knee injury, Dailey received the loudest ovation during player introductions.

UCLA’s Donovan Dent, left, controls the ball in front of Pepperdine’s Javon Cooley in the first half Friday. (Melina Pizano / Getty Images)

Dailey rewarded those fans with some active play early. He made a step-back three-pointer, found Clark for another three-pointer before adding some impressive defense. After grabbing an inbounds pass in the backcourt, Dailey went in for a layup in which he was fouled, eventually making the free throw to complete a three-point play.

UCLA was just getting started in what eventually became a 15-0 run mostly sparked by its defense. After allowing Pepperdine to shoot 50% midway through the first half, the Bruins made baskets hard to come by over the final 10 minutes, the Waves shooting just 32.1% by halftime.

Doing his best to keep that percentage as low as possible, Booker blocked three shots in the opening minutes of the second half and added a three-pointer as the Bruins took a 17-point lead.

Javon Cooley scored 17 points for Pepperdine (1-1), which generated some cheers during a timeout in the first half when Waves assistant coach Tyus Edney was recognized as the honorary captain more than 30 years after his buzzer-beating layup helped propel UCLA to an NCAA tournament victory over Missouri on the way to its last national championship.