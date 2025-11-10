Trent Perry helps No. 15 UCLA avoid disaster in victory over West Georgia

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

For a little more than a half Monday night, UCLA was forced to contemplate the unimaginable.

Facing West Georgia, a team that was in its second season in Division I and had been given a 1% chance to win by the metrics of basketball analyst Ken Pomeroy, the listless Bruins led by only five points early in the second half at Pauley Pavilion.

Even without star point guard Donovan Dent, who was being held out for precautionary reasons because of a muscle strain, this was uncomfortably tight. West Georgia’s bombs-away approach kept the score competitive, the Wolves taking — and making — one three-pointer after another.

But the No. 15 Bruins finally asserted themselves with a big run sparked by some impressive offense of their own, pulling away for an 83-62 victory to avoid embarrassment on their home court.

Point guard Trent Perry, starting in place of Dent, ignited his team’s 10-0 push with an assist and a layup in transition. Eventually the Bruins (3-0) found themselves ahead by 20 points, leaving West Georgia (1-2) with no way to catch them even on a night when the Wolves made 13 of 25 three-pointers (52%).

UCLA persevered thanks largely to forward Tyler Bilodeau’s 21 points on seven-for-12 shooting and a well-rounded effort from Perry, who logged career highs with 17 points and nine assists to go with only two turnovers. Forward Eric Dailey Jr. added 14 points.

UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau, left, tries to drive past West Georgia forward Kenneth Chime during the first half Monday. (Ethan Swope / Associated Press)

The Bruins were far more efficient on offense in the second half, making 14 of 25 shots (56%) to finish the game shooting 49.1%.

But the outcome wasn’t a foregone conclusion until about midway through the second half thanks to West Georgia’s success from beyond the arc.

The Bruins were ahead only 37-32 at halftime after West Georgia made nine of 13 three-pointers. Shelton Williams-Dryden made three of four three-pointers and scored 16 points to lead the Wolves, who play in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Things get much tougher for the Bruins in a hurry. They will play No. 5 Arizona on Friday at the Intuit Dome.

UCLA will need not just Dent back but also the defense that has made coach Mick Cronin’s teams far more formidable than they looked for much of Monday night.