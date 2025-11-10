Advertisement
UCLA Sports

Trent Perry helps No. 15 UCLA avoid disaster in victory over West Georgia

UCLA guard Trent Perry shoots in the first half of a win over West Georgia at Pauley Pavilion on Monday night.
UCLA guard Trent Perry shoots in the first half of an 83-62 win over West Georgia at Pauley Pavilion on Monday night.
(Ethan Swope / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

For a little more than a half Monday night, UCLA was forced to contemplate the unimaginable.

Facing West Georgia, a team that was in its second season in Division I and had been given a 1% chance to win by the metrics of basketball analyst Ken Pomeroy, the listless Bruins led by only five points early in the second half at Pauley Pavilion.

Even without star point guard Donovan Dent, who was being held out for precautionary reasons because of a muscle strain, this was uncomfortably tight. West Georgia’s bombs-away approach kept the score competitive, the Wolves taking — and making — one three-pointer after another.

Advertisement
Pepperdine forward Javon Cooley (23) shoots past UCLA center Xavier Booker.

UCLA Sports

Xavier Booker showcases his game-changing skills in No. 12 UCLA’s win over Pepperdine

Xavier Booker finishes with 15 points, five blocks and five rebounds to lead UCLA to a 74-63 win over Pepperdine coming off a lackluster season opener.

But the No. 15 Bruins finally asserted themselves with a big run sparked by some impressive offense of their own, pulling away for an 83-62 victory to avoid embarrassment on their home court.

Point guard Trent Perry, starting in place of Dent, ignited his team’s 10-0 push with an assist and a layup in transition. Eventually the Bruins (3-0) found themselves ahead by 20 points, leaving West Georgia (1-2) with no way to catch them even on a night when the Wolves made 13 of 25 three-pointers (52%).

UCLA persevered thanks largely to forward Tyler Bilodeau’s 21 points on seven-for-12 shooting and a well-rounded effort from Perry, who logged career highs with 17 points and nine assists to go with only two turnovers. Forward Eric Dailey Jr. added 14 points.

UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau, left, tries to drive past West Georgia forward Kenneth Chime during the first half Monday.
(Ethan Swope / Associated Press)
Advertisement

The Bruins were far more efficient on offense in the second half, making 14 of 25 shots (56%) to finish the game shooting 49.1%.

But the outcome wasn’t a foregone conclusion until about midway through the second half thanks to West Georgia’s success from beyond the arc.

The Bruins were ahead only 37-32 at halftime after West Georgia made nine of 13 three-pointers. Shelton Williams-Dryden made three of four three-pointers and scored 16 points to lead the Wolves, who play in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Things get much tougher for the Bruins in a hurry. They will play No. 5 Arizona on Friday at the Intuit Dome.

Advertisement

UCLA will need not just Dent back but also the defense that has made coach Mick Cronin’s teams far more formidable than they looked for much of Monday night.

UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Eastern Washington guard Cole Scherer.

UCLA Sports

Mick Cronin goes on rant after UCLA’s dull season-opening win: ‘I failed miserably’

Donovan Dent finishes with 21 points and nine rebounds, but coach Mick Cronin is disappointed in what he sees from UCLA in an 80-74 win over Eastern Washington.

More to Read

UCLA SportsSports

Sign up for UCLA Unlocked

A weekly newsletter offering big game takeaways, recruiting buzz and everything you need to know about UCLA sports.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. Twice awarded top-10 finishes in feature writing by the Associated Press Sports Editors, he began his second stint as the UCLA beat writer in 2016. His first stint, during the 2010-11 season, ended with yet another crushing loss to Florida in the NCAA tournament. Over his 25 years at The Times, Bolch has also covered the Lakers, Clippers, Dodgers, Angels, USC men’s basketball and high schools. His favorite athletes to cover were Dave Roberts, Jamal Crawford, Jose Lima, David Eckstein, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute, Thomas Welsh, Josh Kelley and Aday Mara. Bolch is also the author of the book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.”

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement