Advertisement
UCLA Sports

Lauren Betts dominates for No. 3 UCLA in victory over No. 11 North Carolina

UCLA center Lauren Betts, right, shoots over North Carolina forward Ciera Toomey in Las Vegas.
UCLA center Lauren Betts, right, shoots over North Carolina forward Ciera Toomey during the first half of the Bruins’ 78-60 win at the WBCA Challenge in Las Vegas on Thursday night.
(Steve Marcus / Associated Press)
Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

LAS VEGAS — All-American Lauren Betts had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 3 UCLA to a 78-60 victory over No. 11 North Carolina on Thursday night in the WBCA Challenge, the Bruins’ second win over a ranked team this week.

UCLA (4-0) also topped No. 6 Oklahoma 73-59 on Monday in Sacramento. Coming off the program’s first trip to the NCAA Final Four, the Bruins are making an early case as one of the favorites to get back there.

Oklahoma forward Sahara Williams (6) drives to the basket against UCLA guard Gianna Kneepkens.

UCLA Sports

Gianna Kneepkens scores 20 to lead No. 3 UCLA to victory over No. 6 Oklahoma

Gianna Kneepkens scores 20 points as No. 3 UCLA puts together a big third quarter to pull away from sixth-ranked Oklahoma for a 73-59 victory.

Betts also had seven assists. Teammate Kiki Rice overcame an 0-for-3 first half to finish with 15 points on six-of-12 shooting as well as 10 rebounds. Angela Dugalic added 14 points and Gabriela Jaquez had 12.

Advertisement

Elina Aarnisalo led North Carolina (2-1) with 13 points, and Indya Nivar and Ciera Toomey each scored 11. Nyla Harris, a transfer from Louisville, was held to six points on three-of-10 shooting. She scored a combined 25 points in the Tar Heels’ two victories.

The teams swapped several scoring runs before UCLA took charge with a 10-point surge to end the third quarter for a 58-46 lead.

The Bruins dominated inside, winning the rebound battle 46-30 and outscoring the Tar Heels in the lane by a 46-22 margin. Four UCLA players had at least eight rebounds.

At least five WNBA teams were represented: the Sparks, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Toronto. Jackie Young, Dana Evans and Kiah Stokes, who helped the Aces win their third championship in four years, watched courtside.

Advertisement

Up next for UCLA: vs. South Florida in the WBCA Challenge on Saturday.

More to Read

UCLA SportsSports

Sign up for UCLA Unlocked

A weekly newsletter offering big game takeaways, recruiting buzz and everything you need to know about UCLA sports.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement