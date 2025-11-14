Can Tim Skipper concoct an upset special for UCLA? Five things to watch vs. Ohio State

Since Terry Donahue retired in 1995, UCLA football coaches have done something really special, what, a few times a decade?

That 20-game winning streak under Bob Toledo qualified, the Bruins whirling toward a berth in the first-ever Bowl Championship Series title game at the end of the 1998 season until getting spun away thanks to that dreadful Hurricane Bowl loss to Miami.

A 6-0 start under Toledo in 2001 was lots of fun, the Bruins rising as high as No. 4 in the rankings before a loss to Stanford and that extra-benefits SUV controversy involving a star running back named DeShaun Foster.

For all his shortcomings, Karl Dorrell produced a 10-win season in 2005 and a victory over second-ranked USC a year later.

Jim Mora really had things rolling his first three seasons, the Rose Bowl filled with enough fans to keep UCLA administrators from contemplating the abandonment of the longtime lease at their home stadium.

Chip Kelly and Foster . . . well, let’s move on.

That brings us to the endearing Tim Skipper, who has a chance Saturday to do something that no UCLA coach has pulled off since Dick Vermeil in his final game with the Bruins — beat a No. 1 team.

That’s right, it’s been nearly 50 years since UCLA topped a team atop the polls.

Vermeil and the No. 11 Bruins did it in the 1976 Rose Bowl, upsetting No. 1 Ohio State thanks to two touchdown passes by quarterback John Sciarra and a memorable 54-yard touchdown run by Wendell Tyler that clinched his team’s 23-10 victory.

The outcome precipitated Vermeil’s departure for the Philadelphia Eagles and marked Buckeyes coach Woody Hayes’ final appearance in the Rose Bowl. The Official Ohio State Football Encyclopedia — wait, it’s not called The Official The Ohio State Football Encyclopedia? — would list the loss as one of the most devastating in school history.

Can UCLA, as a 31.5-point underdog, hand the top-ranked Buckeyes an even more unsettling setback? Here are five things to watch when the Bruins (3-6 overall, 3-3 Big Ten) face the Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0) at 4:30 p.m. PST Saturday at Ohio Stadium: