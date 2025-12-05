Kroenke Sports and SoFi Stadium are new defendants in Rose Bowl lawsuit against UCLA

SoFi Stadium was added as a defendant in an amended complaint filed by the Rose Bowl Operating Co. and the City of Pasadena in Los Angeles Superior Court late Thursday.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment and SoFi Stadium have been added as defendants in an amended complaint filed by the Rose Bowl Operating Co. and the City of Pasadena in Los Angeles Superior Court as part of the plaintiffs’ bid to keep UCLA’s football team as a tenant at the Rose Bowl.

In new court documents filed late Thursday, attorneys for the Rose Bowl Operating Co. and the City of Pasadena contended that “upon information and belief,” in late 2024 or early 2025, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment executives openly suggested that SoFi Stadium was pursuing UCLA, “demonstrating the SoFi defendants’ intent to induce UCLA’s breach and disturb UCLA’s performance of the agreement” from a contract that binds the Bruins to play at the Rose Bowl through the 2043 season.

The plaintiffs attorneys further alleged that the SoFi Stadium defendants knew about UCLA’s agreement with the Rose Bowl “yet coordinated with UCLA to breach its contractual obligations and abandon the Rose Bowl stadium in favor of playing its home football games at SoFi Stadium.” The plaintiffs attorneys contended that SoFi Stadium officials were aware that such discussions would violate the school’s agreement with the Rose Bowl, “thereby acting with malice in luring UCLA football away from its contractual home in Pasadena.”

Furthermore, the plaintiffs contended in their allegations that “as a direct and proximate cause of the SoFi defendants’ conduct, and as described herein, plaintiffs have suffered irreparable harm necessitating equitable relief and for which monetary damages alone would be inadequate. Plaintiffs have also incurred significant monetary damages, including economic loss, consequential damages, and other general and specific damages, in an amount to be determined at trial, but which amount could exceed one billion dollars.”

UCLA has repeatedly said in public statements that it continued to evaluate its options for its future football home.