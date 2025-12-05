Advertisement
UCLA Sports

Kroenke Sports and SoFi Stadium are new defendants in Rose Bowl lawsuit against UCLA

A view of the empty SoFi Stadium before Rams play the 49ers in the NFC Championships in Jan. 2022.
SoFi Stadium was added as a defendant in an amended complaint filed by the Rose Bowl Operating Co. and the City of Pasadena in Los Angeles Superior Court late Thursday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment and SoFi Stadium have been added as defendants in an amended complaint filed by the Rose Bowl Operating Co. and the City of Pasadena in Los Angeles Superior Court as part of the plaintiffs’ bid to keep UCLA’s football team as a tenant at the Rose Bowl.

In new court documents filed late Thursday, attorneys for the Rose Bowl Operating Co. and the City of Pasadena contended that “upon information and belief,” in late 2024 or early 2025, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment executives openly suggested that SoFi Stadium was pursuing UCLA, “demonstrating the SoFi defendants’ intent to induce UCLA’s breach and disturb UCLA’s performance of the agreement” from a contract that binds the Bruins to play at the Rose Bowl through the 2043 season.

Los Angeles, CA - January 30: A view of the empty SoFi Stadium before Rams play the 49ers in the NFC Championships Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA Sports

UCLA Unlocked: See you at SoFi? A stadium switch could come as soon as 2026

It’s not a done deal yet, but the Bruins could abandon the Rose Bowl for SoFi Stadium as soon as next season.

The plaintiffs attorneys further alleged that the SoFi Stadium defendants knew about UCLA’s agreement with the Rose Bowl “yet coordinated with UCLA to breach its contractual obligations and abandon the Rose Bowl stadium in favor of playing its home football games at SoFi Stadium.” The plaintiffs attorneys contended that SoFi Stadium officials were aware that such discussions would violate the school’s agreement with the Rose Bowl, “thereby acting with malice in luring UCLA football away from its contractual home in Pasadena.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, the plaintiffs contended in their allegations that “as a direct and proximate cause of the SoFi defendants’ conduct, and as described herein, plaintiffs have suffered irreparable harm necessitating equitable relief and for which monetary damages alone would be inadequate. Plaintiffs have also incurred significant monetary damages, including economic loss, consequential damages, and other general and specific damages, in an amount to be determined at trial, but which amount could exceed one billion dollars.”

UCLA has repeatedly said in public statements that it continued to evaluate its options for its future football home.

More to Read

UCLA SportsSports

Sign up for UCLA Unlocked

A weekly newsletter offering big game takeaways, recruiting buzz and everything you need to know about UCLA sports.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. Twice awarded top-10 finishes in feature writing by the Associated Press Sports Editors, he began his second stint as the UCLA beat writer in 2016. His first stint, during the 2010-11 season, ended with yet another crushing loss to Florida in the NCAA tournament. Over his 25 years at The Times, Bolch has also covered the Lakers, Clippers, Dodgers, Angels, USC men’s basketball and high schools. His favorite athletes to cover were Dave Roberts, Jamal Crawford, Jose Lima, David Eckstein, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute, Thomas Welsh, Josh Kelley and Aday Mara. Bolch is also the author of the book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.”

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement