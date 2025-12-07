Lauren Betts helps No. 3 UCLA pummel Oregon in Big Ten opener

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Anytime UCLA built a significant lead in the first half, Oregon tried to slow the the Bruins’ momentum with a timeout. The first call came after a UCLA built a 10-point advantage in the first quarter, with the second timeout after UCLA pulled ahead by 19 points.

It didn’t work — the Bruins remained in control of the game.

The No. 4 UCLA women’s basketball team (9-1) earned an 80-59 win over Oregon (10-1) during their Big Ten opener at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday.

Center Lauren Betts led Bruins with a season high of 24 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. Gianna Kneepkens and Lena Bilic both finished with double-digit scoring, adding 17 and 13 points respectively. After earning Big Ten Player of the Week honors, Gabriela Jaquez finished the game with eight points, four rebounds and two assists.

Advertisement

The Bruins started the game with a six-point run put together by Kneepkens, Betts and Jaquez.

When UCLA wasn’t shooting well from beyond the arc, the Bruins kept feeding the ball to Betts in the paint.

Betts played aggressively on both sides of the court and she was too formidable for Oregon to stop. When the Ducks’ defense tried to collapse on Betts, she passed to an open teammate.

Advertisement

By the third quarter, the Bruins were in complete control of the game. Betts blocked a shot that eventually was converted into a Kneepkens three pointer that extended UCLA’s lead to 24 points.

Oregon never cut the deficit below 20 points the rest of the game.