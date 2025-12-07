UCLA defeats USC on final-second goal to repeat as men’s water polo champions
PALO ALTO, Calif. — Frederico Jucá Carsalade scored with one second remaining to cap a four-goal fourth quarter, and UCLA rallied to beat USC 11-10 to win the men’s water polo championship Sunday at the Avery Aquatic Center.
It was the 14th championship for the second-seeded and defending champion Bruins (27-2), winning back-to-back titles for the fifth time.
USC (23-4), the top seed, was aiming for its 11th title — all since 1998 — in a tournament that began in 1969. The Trojans won six in a row from 2008 to 2013.
Chase Dodd scored twice to help UCLA to a 3-1 lead after the first quarter.
Stefan Branovic added his second goal to cut it to 3-2 and Jack Vort scored twice in a four-goal run over the final 4:41 to give the Trojans a 6-4 lead at halftime.
USC twice took two-goal leads in the third quarter on scores by Vort and Efe Naipoglu, but Jucá Carsalade scored with 31 seconds left to make it 8-7.
Ryder Dodd scored back-to-back goals — the first after a penalty on Vort — and the Bruins led 10-9 with 2:35 remaining. Jack Martin scored with a man advantage for USC to tie it 32 seconds later.
The teams split four matches this season.
UCLA beat Stanford 9-7 in the semifinals and USC beat Fordham 16-7 to advance.
UCLA beat USC 11-8 to win the championship last season after California beat the Bruins 13-11 in the title game the year before. Cal beat USC 13-12 in 2021 and 2022 to win the championship.