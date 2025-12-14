‘I’m where I want to be.’ UCLA’s Mick Cronin got a new five-year contract this summer

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Strengthening its commitment to Mick Cronin, UCLA quietly awarded its men’s basketball coach a new five-year contract last summer that runs through the 2029-30 season, according to documents reviewed by The Times through a public-records request.

The contract that was signed by Cronin and athletic director Martin Jarmond in May and took effect June 1 will pay Cronin $4.5 million per season, a slight raise over the $4.1 million he was making under the previous contract that was set to expire after the 2027-28 season.

“I’m honored to be the coach at UCLA,” Cronin told The Times late Saturday night after his team’s 82-72 loss to Gonzaga at Climate Pledge Arena. “For me, I have no inklings of being anywhere else. I’ve had many offers to do so. I’m where I want to be so I’ll always say the same thing — it was surreal when I got the job and I’m just working hard to do everything we can to upgrade our program to a point to where we can try to win the title for our fans, and that’s all I really worry about. I’m at that point in my career, so if they want to extend me, I take it because I’m not looking to go anywhere.”

The contract was not announced at the time it was signed, according to an athletic department spokesperson, because of the financial climate within the university, particularly given the prospect of federal funding cuts.

Cronin’s contract was signed not long after he guided UCLA to the second round of the NCAA tournament, where the Bruins lost to Tennessee. Cronin’s previous teams reached the Final Four in 2021 and the Sweet 16 in 2022 and 2023.

Cronin, 54, has compiled a 145-67 record in seven seasons with the Bruins, his accomplishments including a Pac-12 title in 2023 that his team won by a four-game margin over second-place Arizona.

His new contract includes a buyout provision that calls for him to be paid $22.5 million if he’s terminated without cause through March 31, 2026. The buyout amount drops to $18 million if he’s terminated without cause through March 31, 2027; $13.5 million through March 31, 2028; $9 million through March 31, 2029; and $4.5 million through March 31, 2030.

The buyout includes a mitigation clause that would offset UCLA”s buyout obligations through future employment over the duration of the contract.

If Cronin were to leave for another job, he would owe UCLA $15 million through March 31, 2026, with that amount dropping to $12 million through March 31, 2027; $8 million through March 31, 2028; $6 million through March 31, 2029; and $4 million through March 31, 2030.

The bonus structure in Cronin’s contract calls for him to make $25,000 for a conference championship and $15,000 for a conference tournament championship. He’ll get an extra $45,000 if the Bruins make the NCAA tournament, $25,000 for making the second round, $40,000 for making the Sweet 16, $25,000 for making the Elite Eight, $50,000 for making the Final Four, $25,000 for making the championship game and $50,000 for winning the national title. If Cronin is selected conference coach of the year, he’ll make an additional $10,000.

Cronin could be awarded additional amounts for his team’s academic performance, along with retention bonuses of $500,000 if he’s employed through April 15, 2026; $600,000 if he’s employed through April 15, 2027; $700,000 if he’s employed through April 15, 2028; and $700,000 if he’s employed through April 15, 2029.