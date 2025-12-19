UCLA’s dismal performance in comeback win over Cal Poly raises plenty of questions

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The scattered boos that serenaded the home team inside Pauley Pavilion going into halftime were well earned.

UCLA was trailing by two points after putting in a low effort against a mid-major team with a losing record from the Big West Conference.

The Cal Poly logo on the front of the opponents’ jerseys did not elicit the same sort of spirited effort the Bruins had given against more brand-name foes, continuing a troubling trend going back to the season opener.

Skyy Clark eventually bailed out UCLA with another big offensive showing, leading the Bruins to a relief of a 108-87 victory Friday night, but plenty of worries linger.

Why does UCLA keep playing to the level of its opponent? How do the Bruins explain giving up 45 points in the first half? And what’s going on with Xavier Booker?

Apparently unhappy with what he saw from his center in three unproductive first-half minutes, UCLA coach Mick Cronin started Jamar Brown in place of Booker to start the second half as part of a three-guard lineup. Cronin said earlier in the week that Booker sprained his ankle in practice, an injury the big man appeared to exacerbate against Arizona State on Wednesday. Booker didn’t play in the second half against the Mustangs.

Removing Booker from the lineup entailed shifting forward Tyler Bilodeau back to center, a position he’s played with increasing frequency over the last week. The Bruins (9-3) proceeded to go on a 15-0 run early in the second half to transform a two-point deficit into a 60-47 lead, removing any doubt about the outcome.

This was another case of UCLA simply outgunning an opponent, the Bruins shooting 57.4% to Cal Poly’s 51% during a game in which defense was played only in spurts.

Clark continued his recent scoring spree, finishing with a season-high 30 points on 10-for-19 shooting while making six of 12 three-pointers and earning a loud ovation upon his departure with 2½ minutes left. He received plenty of help from Bilodeau (24 points and eight rebounds) and point guard Donovan Dent (16 points, 11 assists and five steals) as the Bruins notched a second consecutive victory.

Cayden Ward scored 21 points for Cal Poly (5-8), which had been given a 2% chance of winning, according to the metrics of basketball analyst Ken Pomeroy.

By halftime the possibility of a massive upset had crept uncomfortably upward for UCLA.

Giving up open shots as part of a lackluster defensive effort wasn’t nearly the worst of it for the Bruins.

Trent Perry twice fouled a three-point shooter, once prompting Cronin to yell, “Get over here!” after Perry sent Ward to the free-throw line for three shots. A new low came late in the first half when Brown fouled Hamad Mousa on a three-pointer that went in, Mousa making the free throw to complete a four-point play.

Brown immediately was replaced by Perry, whose defensive inattentiveness quickly reemerged when Ward beat him off the dribble for a one-handed dunk.

Cal Poly shot 56% on the way to taking a 45-43 halftime lead, making nine of 17 shots (52.9%) from three-point range. After Peter Bandelj made one shot from long range, he kissed his hand and raised it to the rafters in a modified chef’s kiss gesture.

UCLA was down by only two points largely because of the continued offensive barrage of Clark, who repeatedly sought opportunities from long range and made three of eight three-pointers on the way to 15 points by the game’s midpoint.

Thankfully for the Bruins, there was more to come.