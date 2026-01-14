Advertisement
UCLA Sports

Lauren Betts has double-double, Kike Rice scores 27 points as UCLA defeats Minnesota

Kiki Rice works around Minnesota guard Mara Braun in the second half.
(Matt Krohn / Associated Press)
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS — Kiki Rice had 25 points on eight-for-nine shooting and Lauren Betts posted her third straight double-double, leading No. 3 UCLA past Minnesota 76-58 on Wednesday night.

Betts staved off early foul trouble to finish with 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Bruins (16-1, 6-0) stayed unbeaten in Big Ten play and pushed their winning streak to 10 straight games. Their only loss was to No. 4 Texas in Las Vegas on Nov. 26.

Rice hit all three of her three-point attempts to make the Gophers pay for packing the paint, as the Bruins shot 60% from the field (27 for 45) against the top defensive team in the nation. UCLA had by far the highest final score in a regulation game this season against Minnesota, which was giving up an average of 51.8 points per game entering the night.

The Gophers lost 100-99 in double overtime to then-No. 7 Maryland on Dec. 7. They beat then-No. 21 USC 63-62 on Sunday for the program’s first win over a ranked team since 2019.

Amaya Battle scored 16 points and Mara Braun added 15 points for the Gophers (12-5, 3-3), who forced 17 turnovers but managed only three fast-break points.

As the Bruins have charged through a challenging start to their Big Ten schedule, Betts has been a force all over the floor — and especially around the basket.

The AP Preseason All-American had 18 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four blocks on Sunday in a win at now-No. 24 Nebraska, one of four opponents ranked in the AP Top 25 at the time of the game and one of four road games for UCLA in a six-game stretch that began after the holiday break.
