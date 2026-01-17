Jordan Chiles records her first perfect 10 in vault, leads UCLA to win over Nebraska

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Jordan Chiles delivered her first career perfect 10 on the vault, helping the No. 9 UCLA women’s gymnastics team defeated Nebraska during its home opener at packed Pauley Pavilion on Saturday.

The Bruins outscored the Cornhuskers 197.325-195.25.

After winning back-to-back Big Ten Gymnast of the Week awards, Chiles won the all-around individual title Saturday, finishing with a total of 39.675. UCLA swept the top three individual spots, with Tiana Sumanasekera and Katelyn Rosen joining Chiles.

Throughout the past week, UCLA emphasized improving the small details such as landing correctly. The team’s dismounts were nearly perfect against Nebraska, especially on the balance beam.

Advertisement

The Bruins started strong on the vault during their first rotation, with Sumanasekera and Rosen both scoring 9.8. Madisyn Anyimi received a mark of 9.75 with Ashlee Sullivan hitting a 9.9 right before Chiles delivered her perfect 10.

The team rushed her to celebrate the score that helped the Bruins take an early lead with a team score of 49.250. Nebraska started off on the bars and trailed UCLA with a 49.05 score.

UCLA built on its lead with a team score of 49.325 on the bars after Rosen opened with a 9.85. Sumanasekera followed with a 9.825 and Mika Webster-Longin earned a 9.85 from her performance. Freshman Sullivan earned a career high 9.9 and Chiles capped the rotation with a 9.9.

UCLA’s Jordan Chiles earned a perfect 10 for her vault routine against Nebraska Saturday at Pauley Pavilion. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

The Cornhuskers totaled a 48.675 on the vault and trailed the Bruins 97.725 to 98.575.

During the third rotation, the Bruins moved to the balance beam, an event they struggled with during their third place finish in Utah last week.

Rosen and Sumanesekera were nearly perfect, each scoring 9.9. Webster-Longin earned a 9.875 before Chiles topped her best mark on the beam after receiving a 9.975. Ciena Alipio followed it with another 9.975 performance to total 49.626, extending the Bruins’ lead by 2.050 going into the last rotation of the day.

Advertisement

UCLA closed out the meet with the floor exercise, an event in which they placed first last week.

Rosen and Webster-Longin had rough starts, with slips during landings. Ciena, Sumanasekera and Sullivan boosted the team’s average after they earned 9.875 marks on their routines. Chiles closed out the Bruins’ win with a 9.8 on the floor.