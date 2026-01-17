UCLA has another disappointing display in loss at Ohio State

UCLA’s Tyler Bilodeau, left, drives the baseline while defended by Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton during the first half Saturday.

It might be time for UCLA to consider some possibilities about its basketball team, starting with the obvious: It’s just not shaping up to be all that good.

The Bruins can’t defend for long stretches, and when they do they often give up an offensive rebound. Xavier Booker’s transition to center is not working out. Tyler Bilodeau can’t seem to find enough consistent offensive support. Donovan Dent appears to be an average point guard at the Big Ten level.

UCLA’s limitations were on full, frustrating display once more Saturday afternoon during an 86-74 loss to Ohio State at the Schottenheim Center.

The Bruins got hammered on the boards, gave up too many big runs and couldn’t generate consistent offense in having their two-game winning streak snapped.

Some might say it’s tough to win on the road in this conference — especially with guard Skyy Clark sidelined once more by a hamstring injury — but the Bruins fell short in the energy and toughness departments while falling behind by as many as 19 points.

After giving up 12-0 and 8-0 runs early in the second half, UCLA (12-6 overall, 4-3 Big Ten) was further deflated when it gave up two offensive rebounds on the same possession and then committed a foul to send a Buckeyes player to the free-throw line.

Ohio State (12-5, 4-3) shot 52.8% from the field and won the rebounding battle, 37-27, with 12 offensive rebounds leading to 17 second-chance points. Buckeyes guard John Mobley Jr. (28 points, six three-pointers) and forward Devin Royal (22 points, nine rebounds) were a major nuisance for a defense incapable of providing more than token resistance.

Bilodeau’s 30 points weren’t nearly enough on a day that Dent added 13 and forward Eric Dailey Jr. fouled out with nearly nine minutes left after tallying 12 points and four rebounds. Three days after he had a career-high 30 points, UCLA guard Trent Perry could manage only seven while making two of nine shots.

Almost nothing went the Bruins’ way more than halfway across the country.

A first half that was something of an exercise in frustration for UCLA ended in fitting fashion.

Mobley curled around in the backcourt to take the inbounds pass and dribbled his way into an open three-pointer that pushed the Buckeyes into a 42-36 lead. Mobley was up to 18 points by then, the Bruins unable to slow him no matter who tried to defend him.

As he walked off the court toward the locker room, UCLA coach Mick Cronin had some words for Dent, who extended his arms in frustration.

The Bruins remained within striking distance thanks largely to Bilodeau, whose 15 points came largely on the strength of making three of four three-pointers. Dent made two of three three-pointers, which was noteworthy considering he entered the game having made just two of 22 this season.

UCLA played a fourth consecutive game without guard Clark, who continues to close in on a return from the injury he suffered in the second half of his team’s loss to Iowa earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Cronin might be closing in on another decision — what to do about Booker. The big man got another start Saturday before providing very little in return. He got yanked after only two minutes, never to return after Cronin pointed to the spot of an apparent defensive breakdown as Booker walked past him on his way to taking a seat on the bench.

Steven Jamerson II started the second half in Booker’s place. It made no difference for a team with too many deficiencies.