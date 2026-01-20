Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau lead UCLA to stunning upset of No. 4 Purdue

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Donovan Dent played his best basketball of the season, Tyler Bilodeau hit a clutch three-pointer with eight seconds remaining and the gutty UCLA Bruins united to pull off a stunning upset of No. 4 Purdue on Tuesday night at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin spent much of the past month pleading with his team to play with greater intensity and consistency. The team delivered enough to earn a signature 69-67 win as fans were split between backing the Bruins (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten) and Boilermakers (17-2, 7-1).

The second half shootout was commanded by Dent, who finished the game with a double-double — 23 points and 13 assists. Purdue was nearly perfect from the free-throw line (six for seven), but turnovers in the final minutes helped seal the Boilermakers’ first Big Ten loss of the season.

Purdue led 67-61 with 1:56 left. Dent hit a three-pointer to cut the deficit, then Trent Perry stole a bad pass by Purdue’s Braden Smith. Eric Dailey Jr. hit a layup to cut the Bruins’ deficit to one point with 1:05 remaining.

After a Boilermakers timeout, UCLA got the ball back after Purdue’s Smith threw the ball away and the Bruins called a timeout. Dent received the inbound pass, found Bilodeau on the perimeter and he nailed a three-pointer to give the Bruins a 69-67 lead with eight seconds remaining. UCLA took another timeout to set up its defense and Purdue’s C.J. Cox missed a 26-foot three-pointer at the buzzer to seal the Bruins’ biggest win of the season.