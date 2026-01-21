UCLA women dominate in near 50-point rout of Purdue

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Coming off Sunday’s 30-point win over then-No. 12 Maryland — UCLA’s largest margin of victory over a top-15 team since 1992 — it would have been easy for the Bruins to take unranked Purdue lightly.

Instead, the UCLA women played with the intensity and focus characteristic of an NCAA tournament game, dominating from start to finish in a 96-48 triumph Wednesday night at Pauley Pavilion.

The third-ranked Bruins (18-1 overall, 8-0 in Big Ten) won for the 12th straight time and are more than halfway to tying the program record of 23 in a row set last year. The 48-point win marked the sixth straight by 18 points or more.

All five starters scored in double figures. Gabriela Jaquez led the way with 25 points on 10-for-11 shooting, Lauren Betts had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Kiki Rice and Charlisse Leger-Walker each added 15 points and Gianna Kneepkens had 14.

The Bruins donned throwback jerseys, an homage to UCLA’s 1977-78 championship squad from its days in the Assn. for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women, and showed why a second national title is a possibility come April if the team continues to perform at its present level.

“We want to honor the players and teams who came before us,” coach Cori Close said. “More importantly, we want to play in a way that honors them.”

Nya Smith scored 14 points, Avery Gordon had 13 and Tara Daye had 10 for the Boilermakers (10-9, 2-6), who lost their third consecutive meeting with UCLA and fell to 2-4 all time against the Bruins.