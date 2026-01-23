Advertisement
UCLA Sports

UCLA’s freshman gymnasts playing vital role in the team’s strong start

UCLA freshman Tiana Sumanasekera competes on the balance beam at the Best of the West Quad in Seattle on Jan. 3.
(UCLA Athletics)
Los Angeles Times 2025 spring intern Anthony Solorzano
By Anthony Solorzano
Staff Writer Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Ashlee Sullivan and Tiana Sumanasekera are among the freshmen playing an important role in helping No. 5 UCLA gymnastics achieve its early-season potential.

Freshmen have played a big role in UCLA‘s strong start to the gymnastics season, accounting for roughly 37% of its routines ahead of Sunday’s meet against Michigan State.

Leading the way has been Ashlee Sullivan, who was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after fifth-ranked UCLA swept the conference’s weekly honors for the second time this season.

Against Nebraska last week, Sullivan recorded career-highs in three events and tied for first on uneven bars (9.9) and floor exercise (9.875).

Advertisement
UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles performs a routine on the floor during an NCAA.

UCLA Sports

UCLA gymnastics a national title contender? Jordan Chiles sees it that way

UCLA gymnastics star Jordan Chiles is confident the team can challenge for a national title if it can find ways to reach and sustain it’s potential.

“We’re really relying on our freshmen and the experience that they had previously in their elite careers and things like that,” UCLA coach Janelle McDonald said.

Three meets into the season, Tiana Sumanasekera is the only freshman to compete in every event, with Nola Matthews and Sullivan making appearances in three.

“We always make the decision that’s best for the team, and so we’re gonna make our lineups not necessarily based on who gets to do all-around, but who are the best six for each event,” McDonald said.

Advertisement

Matthews and Sullivan are practicing for all events, with the latter close to participating on beam.

UCLA gymnast Ashlee Sullivan performs her floor routine during a quad meet in Utah on Jan. 10.
(Tyler Tate / Associated Press)

“We kind of restructured [Ashlee’s] beam routine about a week and a half ago, just to be a little bit cleaner,” McDonald said, “but she’s known as a beamer.”

McDonald is excited to see her freshman go up against a challenging adversary like No. 21 Michigan State.

“So far this season, they’ve showed up and just really delivered,” McDonald said. “I’m excited to see them get to have this opportunity against a great, great team.”

A Big Ten rivalry in the making

Michigan State, the 2024 Big Ten champion, will offer a big test for the Bruins as the two teams renew their budding rivalry.

Advertisement

“Some of our favorite memories were against Michigan State last year, I know the dual meet we had was just incredible [with] us coming back,” McDonald said.

During a dual meet in February, UCLA came back from 0.7 points down in the last rotation to win. They met again in the Big Ten championship, and Michigan State led after two rotations, 99.1-98.9. After an incredible floor rotation — highlighted by a perfect 10 from Jordan Chiles — and a school-record 49.75 on beam, the Bruins took the title.

This year’s meet will be shown live on Fox at 10 a.m. PST, marking the second time this season the Bruins have been on national television.

“It’s just a very cool opportunity to get to be a representative of our sport and get some different eyes on our sport,” McDonald said. “It’s not something we take lightly and it’s definitely something we want to show up for.”

Balancing NCAA success with Olympic dreams

With the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics fast approaching, McDonald and her coaching staff understand the importance of maintaining and developing the elite skills in their gymnasts that will carry them in national and international competition.

Sumanasekera has been working with UCLA coaches to improve her NCAA routines while also bolstering the elite skills that could improve her chances of making the U.S. Olympic team.

Advertisement

“It’s really about maintaining elite skills, making sure she has them in her pocket so that we can just pull on them when it’s time to build those elite routines back up,” McDonald said. “There’s so many different people that have a hand in our program to help them continue to feel good and to be as strong as possible in all of those things.”
UCLA SportsSports

Sign up for UCLA Unlocked

A weekly newsletter offering big game takeaways, recruiting buzz and everything you need to know about UCLA sports.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Anthony Solorzano

Anthony Solorzano is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Born and raised in Pomona, he now lives in Riverside. He recently released a zine called “Worst Zine Ever!” where he analyzed his hometown through the lens of “The Simpsons.” He earned a master’s degree in creative writing from Mount Saint Mary’s University and a bachelor’s degree in theater from Cal Poly Pomona. Solorzano enjoys watching movies and going on walks with his dog and his wife.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement