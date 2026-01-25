Gabriela Jaquez leads No. 3 UCLA past Northwestern for its 13th straight victory

UCLA guard Gabriela Jaquez ,left, drives to the basket in front of Northwestern guard Caroline Lau during the Bruins’ 80-46 win Sunday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Gabriela Jaquez scored 19 points and No. 3 UCLA beat Northwestern 80-46 on Sunday for its 13th straight victory.

Lauren Betts added 16 points while Kiki Rice had 15 and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (19-1, 9-0 Big Ten), who never trailed and stayed tied with 10th-ranked Iowa for the conference lead.

The Bruins led 21-14 after the first period and finished the first half on a 15-2 run to go to intermission up 46-22. The Wildcats managed just three field goals in the second period and none in the final 4:57 of the half.

Advertisement

The Wildcats tried to double-team the 6-foot-7 Betts early but she usually found an open teammate and finished the game with six assists. UCLA also outrebounded its hosts 44-25.

The Bruins are beating their conference foes by an average 27.8 points per game.

Grace Sullivan scored 21 points for Northwestern (8-12, 2-7), which has lost two straight and 12 of its last 14.

Up next for UCLA: visits Illinois on Wednesday.