Gabriela Jaquez leads No. 3 UCLA past Northwestern for its 13th straight victory

UCLA guard Gabriela Jaquez ,left, drives to the basket in front of Northwestern guard Caroline Lau.
UCLA guard Gabriela Jaquez ,left, drives to the basket in front of Northwestern guard Caroline Lau during the Bruins’ 80-46 win Sunday.
(Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)
Associated Press
EVANSTON, Ill. — Gabriela Jaquez scored 19 points and No. 3 UCLA beat Northwestern 80-46 on Sunday for its 13th straight victory.

Lauren Betts added 16 points while Kiki Rice had 15 and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (19-1, 9-0 Big Ten), who never trailed and stayed tied with 10th-ranked Iowa for the conference lead.

The Bruins led 21-14 after the first period and finished the first half on a 15-2 run to go to intermission up 46-22. The Wildcats managed just three field goals in the second period and none in the final 4:57 of the half.

The Wildcats tried to double-team the 6-foot-7 Betts early but she usually found an open teammate and finished the game with six assists. UCLA also outrebounded its hosts 44-25.

The Bruins are beating their conference foes by an average 27.8 points per game.

Grace Sullivan scored 21 points for Northwestern (8-12, 2-7), which has lost two straight and 12 of its last 14.

Up next for UCLA: visits Illinois on Wednesday.
