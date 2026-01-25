Jordan Chiles delivers perfect 10 on floor, helps UCLA gymnasts beat Michigan State

UCLA’s Jordan Chiles rejoices with teammates after scoring a perfect 10 on her floor routine during a meet against Michigan State at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich., on Sunday.

UCLA senior Jordan Chiles delivered a perfect 10 on the floor exercise and a balanced team effort helped the No. 5 Bruins defeat No. 21 Michigan State on Sunday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

The nationally televised meet featured the past two Big Ten gymnastics champions, with the Bruins winning in 2025 and the Spartans in 2024.

UCLA (6-2, 2-0 Big Ten) led the team scoring wire to wire. Chiles’ perfect floor routine helped the Bruins combine for a season high 49.450 on the event, their third rotation, and extend a lead that Michigan State (1-4, 0-2) could not erase.

“Incredibly proud of this one,” UCLA coach Janelle McDonald posted on X. “TEAM is what it is about & the Bruins showed up for each other today!!!”

UCLA posted a team score of 197.425, finishing ahead of Michigan State’s season-high score of 196.900.

Chiles won the individual all-around title with a score of 9.975. Michigan State’s Sage Kellerman placed second (9.925) and Spartan Cady Duplissis placed third (9.900).

UCLA opened the meet on the bars, with Jordan Chiles scoring a 9.950, Sydney Barros a 9.900, Ciena Alipio and Tiana Sumanasekera a 9.875, Ashlee Sullivan a 9.750 and Katelyn Rosen a 9.525.

The Bruins led 49.350-49.300 after the rotation.

UCLAOs Jordan Chiles performs during her floor routine, which received a perfect 10 score. (Jesus Ramirez / UCLA Athletics)

Chiles stuck her double twisting Yurchenko vault and scored 9.975 on UCLA’s second rotation. Rosen scored a 9.875, Sullivan scored a 9.850, Riley Jenkins scored a 9.825, Sumanasekera scored a 9.775 and Jordis Eichman scored a 9.750.

The Bruins extended their lead to 98.650-98.275.

Chiles then delivered her perfect 10 on the floor. Barros posted a 9.900; Rosen, Alipio and Sumanasekera each posted a 9.850 and Sullivan added a 9.825.

The Bruins led 148.100-147.550 entering the final rotation.

Chiles and Alipio both scored 9.950 on the beam. Sumanasekera and Eichman posted 9.825 scores, while Rosen and Sullivan delivered 9.775 marks to close out UCLA’s team victory.

Michigan State set an attendance record with 9,887 fans, surpassing the previous high of 6,250.

“I’m extremely proud of what the team did today,” Michigan State coach Mike Rowe said. “... The attendance record is really exciting. The Breslin is great because as soon as they hear the competition, who’s coming here, the tickets will sell like crazy. The energy is electric. The more amped they are, the better they score.”