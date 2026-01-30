Jordan Chiles achieves another perfect 10 to lead UCLA past Washington

UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles, shown here celebrating during a meet against Michigan State on Jan. 25, earned a perfect 10 on floor Friday in a dual meet with Washington.

No. 5 UCLA women’s gymnastics hosted Washington at Pauley Pavilion on Friday night for a prime-time Big Ten matchup. The Bruins continued to demonstrate just how hungry they are for a national championship by flexing their deep roster in a 198.150-195.825 win over the Huskies.

Jordan Chiles earned another perfect score on her floor routine, capping off a night that would give her another all-around individual title.

UCLA (6-2, 2-0) established its dominance from the beginning. During their rotation on the vault, the Bruins finished with a total score of 49.425. Tiana Sumanasekera set the tone with a 9.875 performance.

Madisyn Anyimi followed it by earning a 9.900, her best score on the event as a Bruin. Katelyn Rosen and Riley Jenkins both earned 9.850 marks. Anchoring the vault was Chiles who closed with a 9.950.

The Huskies (2-4, 1-1) posted a score of 49.325 on the uneven bars.

UCLA added to its lead on the uneven bars. Ciena Alipio was close to perfect with a routine that earned her a 9.950. Keeping up with her teammate, Sydney Barros followed with a 9.925.

Sumanasekera and Ashlee Sullivan, both freshmen, scored 9.825 and 9.875, respectively. Chiles earned a 9.975, which brought up the team’s total to 98.975.

Washington earned a 48.925 on vault, falling behind UCLA by .750.

UCLA extended its lead on the balance beam, with Rosen and Barros opening the third rotation with 9.850 scores. Jordis Eichman took it up a notch with a 9.875 on her only event of the night.

Chiles earned a 9.950, extending her all-around lead. Alipio added another 9.950, maintaining a Bruins lead of 148.450-147.525 going into the final event.

During their anchor event, UCLA continued to shine with a 9.925 floor routine by Rosen. Both Alipio and Sumanasekera added to the lead with a 9.900 and a 9.925, respectively. Sullivan earned her best mark on the floor with a 9.950.

Chiles saved the best for last, earning a perfect score on her performance bringing the rotation total to 49.700. Chiles had perfect scores on floor and vault against Michigan State on Sunday.