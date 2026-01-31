UCLA rallies before falling to Indiana in a double-overtime heartbreaker

Indiana guard Conor Enright, left, and UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau battle for a rebound in the first half of the Bruins’ 98-97 double-overtime loss Saturday at Pauley Pavilion.

Trent Perry hit a game-tying three-pointer from the top of the key with 1.1 seconds left in regulation before the UCLA men’s basketball team went on to lose to Indiana 98-97 in double overtime Saturday afternoon at Pauley Pavilion.

Freshman Trent Sisley made the first of two free throws with 0.3 seconds left to give the Hoosiers a one-point lead in the second overtime period after being fouled by Donovan Dent on an inbounds play. Sisley missed the second attempt, and the clock ran out as Eric Dailey Jr. grabbed the rebound.

Perry finished with 25 points and seven rebounds, and Dailey added 15 as the Bruins (15-7, 7-4) suffered their first loss at home this season.

Perry missed a 15-foot fallaway jumper from the right side as the horn sounded to end the first overtime with the score tied 84-84. Dailey hit a jumper in the lane to even the score in the second overtime at 97-97 with 12 seconds left. Sisley missed a layup with 1.5 seconds left, and UCLA was ruled to have touched the ball last on a rebound under the basket with 1.5 seconds left. UCLA coach Mick Cronin challenged the call, but it was upheld on review, and the subsequent foul on Dent dashed Bruins fans’ hopes for a third overtime.

UCLA erased a 10-point deficit in the last 1:50 of the second half. There were 13 ties and 15 lead changes.

Nick Dorn scored 26 points and Lamar Wilkerson added 24 for Indiana (15-7, 6-5), which evened the all-time series 7-7.

UCLA holds the NCAA record with 11 national championships (10 under John Wooden from 1964 to 1975), the last coming in 1995 under Jim Harrick. Indiana is tied for fifth with five, the last coming in 1987 under Bob Knight.

Indiana guard Lamar Wilkerson shoots over UCLA guards Trent Perry, left, and Jamar Brown during the first half Saturday at Pauley Pavilion. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Bruins edged Indiana 72-68 in Bloomington last season. Before that they had not played each other since the second round of the 2007 NCAA tournament.

Bob Chesney, who was named UCLA’s football coach in December, addressed Bruins fans at Pauley Pavilion during a television timeout with 11:54 left in the first half.

“There’s nothing average about this place and I didn’t come here to be average,” Chesney said, fresh off guiding James Madison to its first Sun Belt Conference crown and a berth in the College Football Playoff. “We’re about to win a Big Ten championship!”