Angela Dugalic and No. 2 UCLA dominate No. 8 Iowa for 15th consecutive win

UCLA guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, right, drives toward the basket in front of Iowa guard Taylor Stremlow during the first half of the Bruins’ 88-65 win Sunday at Pauley Pavilion.

Angela Dugalic scored 22 points, Kiki Rice had 17 and Lauren Betts added 16 as the UCLA women’s basketball team recorded its eighth win against a ranked opponent with a dominant 88-65 victory over No. 8 Iowa on Sunday afternoon at Pauley Pavilion.

The No. 2-ranked Bruins (21-1 overall, 11-0 Big Ten) won their 15th straight game and improved to 10-0 at home. They lead the conference by one game over No. 9 Michigan, which beat No. 13 Michigan State in overtime Sunday.

Charlisse Leger-Walker finished with 10 points, five assists and five rebounds. Gianna Kneepkens added 10 points, four assists and four rebounds and Rice dished out seven assists for UCLA, which improved to 3-1 all-time versus Iowa and 3-0 under coach Cori Close.

“I’m thrilled for Angela getting a career-high today, but what I’m happy about most is how many different people are stepping up,” Close said. “We’ve got plenty of weapons.”

Ava Heiden netted 17 points and Hannah Stuelke added 13 for the Hawkeyes (18-4, 9-2), who were trying to rebound from Thursday night’s 81-69 loss to unranked USC at Galen Center.

Rice’s layup capped an 8-0 run to put the Bruins up by 13 with 4:21 left in the first half. Iowa closed within eight before Kneepkens drained a corner three at the buzzer to give UCLA a 39-28 lead at halftime. In the first half, UCLA outscored Iowa 28-10 in the paint.

Betts’ jumper upped the Bruins’ lead to 22 with 3:10 left in the third quarter, but she picked up her fourth personal foul two minutes later and Iowa took advantage, scoring the final five points of the quarter. Dugalic’s third three-pointer gave UCLA its largest lead, 86-59, with just over three minutes left.