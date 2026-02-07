Advertisement
UCLA gymnastics loves putting on a show during floor exercise

Jordan Chiles leaps in the air during her floor exercise routine at Pauley Pavilion on Jan. 17.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times 2025 spring intern Anthony Solorzano
By Anthony Solorzano
During home meets, the moment the UCLA women’s gymnastics team transitions to the mat for floor exercise, the crowd is hyped. The arena announcer further pumps up the audience. During each Bruin’s routine, their teammates are locked in on the edge of the mat cheering while mimicking key moves.

“The floor really is a show,” UCLA coach Janelle McDonald said. “It’s a performance. [Gymnasts] can use their own personality out there to perform for the crowd, put their own stamp on it, so to speak, more so than other events.”

Each routine displays the identity of each performer. Each jump, performed with personality, draws the crowd in. Anytime the gymnastics are dialed in and made to look easy, the crowd can focus on the performance. It is an incredible event to finish a meet at home, McDonald said.

“The team’s been putting in a lot of work because we know that that can be a really strong event for us and so it was great to see it all come together last weekend,” she said.

UCLA earned a 49.700 on the floor during its meet against Washington this past week, the highest team total in the event during the NCAA gymnastics season.

“I just think the energy that we all bring in our floor routines and how different they are really stands out for UCLA gymnastics,” Tiana Sumanesekera said. “Yes, the best show in L.A., and I think we really bring that to the table.

Sumanasekera earned a season-best of 9.925 on her routine during the meet against Washington. She attributes the team’s success to assistant coach BJ Das’ choreography.

“We’re so good at captivating the audience in the sense that we bring our own style throughout our routines,” she said. “I think every single one of our routines, BJ did an incredible and phenomenal job of individualizing them.”

UCLA competes at Minnesota on Saturday at a sold out arena.

“It really is just a show and that’s what we want to put on,” McDonald said.

Lineups remain fluid

Sydney Barros competes on the uneven bars during a meet against Nebraska at Pauley Pavilion on Jan. 17.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

As the UCLA season approaches its midpoint, the Bruins’ lineups for each event aren’t set in stone.

“Mika [Webster-Longin] has been out the last couple of weeks due to illness,” McDonald said. “She’s working really hard to get back in, that might change how some things look.”

When they defeated Michigan, the team was dealing with an illness that sidelined multiple gymnasts. The Bruins are proud their depth shined during the meet.

“It’s so inspiring to see everybody working so hard and kind of fighting for their spot,” Sumanesekera said. “We just push each other in a very friendly way and we just want the best for our team.”

The constantly changing lineup means all gymnasts must be prepared for changes.

“It’s just something that you have to always be locked in 100% of the time and just be ready to give your all for the team,” Sumanasekera said.

McGowan nears return

During Friday’s uneven bar practice, Macy McGowan warmed up with the team. She’s been kept out of competition all season long as she recovers from an injury.

“She’s really close,” McDonald said. “I would say she’s fully bar routine ready, at this point, to get out there really soon.”
Anthony Solorzano

Anthony Solorzano is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Born and raised in Pomona, he now lives in Riverside. He recently released a zine called “Worst Zine Ever!” where he analyzed his hometown through the lens of “The Simpsons.” He earned a master’s degree in creative writing from Mount Saint Mary’s University and a bachelor’s degree in theater from Cal Poly Pomona. Solorzano enjoys watching movies and going on walks with his dog and his wife.

