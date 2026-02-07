UCLA gymnastics loves putting on a show during floor exercise

During home meets, the moment the UCLA women’s gymnastics team transitions to the mat for floor exercise, the crowd is hyped. The arena announcer further pumps up the audience. During each Bruin’s routine, their teammates are locked in on the edge of the mat cheering while mimicking key moves.

“The floor really is a show,” UCLA coach Janelle McDonald said. “It’s a performance. [Gymnasts] can use their own personality out there to perform for the crowd, put their own stamp on it, so to speak, more so than other events.”

Each routine displays the identity of each performer. Each jump, performed with personality, draws the crowd in. Anytime the gymnastics are dialed in and made to look easy, the crowd can focus on the performance. It is an incredible event to finish a meet at home, McDonald said.

“The team’s been putting in a lot of work because we know that that can be a really strong event for us and so it was great to see it all come together last weekend,” she said.

All the perfect angles from Jordan Chiles’ latest 🔟 on floor, her second consecutive on floor and her third perfect score in 13 days. 👑 #ThatGirl | #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/dTS0VUaEDB — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) January 31, 2026

UCLA earned a 49.700 on the floor during its meet against Washington this past week, the highest team total in the event during the NCAA gymnastics season.

“I just think the energy that we all bring in our floor routines and how different they are really stands out for UCLA gymnastics,” Tiana Sumanesekera said. “Yes, the best show in L.A., and I think we really bring that to the table.

Sumanasekera earned a season-best of 9.925 on her routine during the meet against Washington. She attributes the team’s success to assistant coach BJ Das’ choreography.

“We’re so good at captivating the audience in the sense that we bring our own style throughout our routines,” she said. “I think every single one of our routines, BJ did an incredible and phenomenal job of individualizing them.”

UCLA competes at Minnesota on Saturday at a sold out arena.

“It really is just a show and that’s what we want to put on,” McDonald said.