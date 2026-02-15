No. 2 UCLA wins its 19th straight game with thrashing of Indiana

UCLA center Lauren Betts controls the ball in front of Indiana’s Maya Makalusky, Edessa Noyan and Lenée Beaumont at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday.

The No. 2 UCLA women’s basketball team beat Indiana 92-48 at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday afternoon. Lauren Betts picked up a first-half double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. She finished with 16 points and was one of seven players to reach double figures.

The Bruins extended their win streak to 19 games.

UCLA’s Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 10 points in the second quarter alone and Kiki Rice, who recorded a 15-point second half after only scoring two in the first, led all Bruins in points.

UCLA (25-1, 15-0 Big Ten) separated itself from Indiana (14-13, 3-12) in the second quarter with 30 points, taking a 47-20 halftime lead. In the third quarter, the Bruins outscored the Hoosiers 29-14.

The Bruins held Indiana to 31.3% shooting from the field, below the Hoosiers’ 47.9% average on the season for fifth in the Big Ten.

UCLA has three more games before the Big Ten tournament, with Washington up next on Thursday at 7 p.m. PST. A Bruins win or a Michigan loss would clinch the No. 1 tournament seed for UCLA.