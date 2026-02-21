Donovan Dent channels Tyus Edney, lifts UCLA to stunning OT win over No. 10 Illinois

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

After trailing by as many as 23 points in the first half, Donovan Dent did his best Tyus Edney impression — driving coast to coast for a game-winning layup in overtime as UCLA stunned No. 10 Illinois Saturday night at Pauley Pavilion.

Bruins fans stormed the court as officials reviewed and upheld the buzzer-beater that took down the Illini, 95-94.

UCLA (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten) never led by more than five points and fought through multiple ties and lead changes to clinch the signature, momentum-shifting victory.

The win was especially important for the Bruins’ NCAA tournament chances after they took two losses to No. 2 Michigan and No. 15 Michigan State on a road trip last week. Illinois was the third Quadrant 1 opponent and 10th conference foe UCLA has beaten this season with four games left before the Big Ten tournament tips off.

The Illini (22-5, 13-3), known for their three-point shooting prowess, made 10 of their first 19 shots from beyond the arc, heavily contributing to their 20-0 run that spanned about six minutes midway through the first half. That shooting fell off, particularly early in the second half, allowing UCLA’s comeback fueled by a double-double from Dent and a 20-point performance from Eric Dailey Jr.

Illinois was also dominant on the glass, picking up 20 offensive rebounds, creating second-chance opportunities that forced overtime and gave them a lead with four seconds remaining in the extra period. However, the Bruins’ much stronger shooting percentage at 51% compared to 41% for Illinois, coupled with Dent’s clutch drive to the basket, were enough to give UCLA the win.

Illinois’ Keaton Wagler drove to the basket late in the second half and was hit by Dailey, who fouled of the contest. Wagler hit two free throws with 19 seconds left to tie it. Dent then missed a three-pointer with one second left, sending the game to overtime.

The teams stayed within two points of each other in overtime. Trent Perry hit two free throws with 16 seconds left to give UCLA a 93-92 lead.

UCLA forward Xavier Booker celebrates with fans after the Bruins beat No. 10 Illinois Saturday at Pauley Pavilion. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Ben Humrichous missed a three-pointer and Wagler tipped the rebound in to give Illinois a 94-93 lead with 4.9 seconds left.

After two timeouts, Dent took the inbound on the left side of the court and drove the length of the floor before floating underneath 7-foot-2 Illinois center Zvonimir Ivisic to hit the game-winning layup.

After both Dailey and former Illinois guard Skyy Clark fouled out late in the game, UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau, who is averaging 18.1 points per game this season, took over. Bilodeau was held to two points in the first half, but he came alive late to finish with 18 points.

Behind Dailey and Bilodeau, Clark scored 10 points, Xavier Booker added 16 off the bench and Dent earned 15 of UCLA’s 21 assists to go along with 14 points for his seventh double-double of the season.

Next up for the Bruins is a bout with crosstown rival USC on Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Pauley Pavilion.