Jordan Chiles powers UCLA gymnastics to its second straight Big Ten title

- No. 5 UCLA women’s gymnastics won the Big Ten regular-season title for the second straight year, defeating Iowa, Ohio State and Maryland Friday.
- Star gymnast Jordan Chiles led the championship with a 39.625 all-around score, clinching the title with a 9.950 vault in the final rotation.
- The Bruins showcased impressive depth, with multiple gymnasts scoring in the high 9.800s and 9.900s across all events.
Led by another standout performance from Jordan Chiles, the No. 5 UCLA women’s gymnastics team clinched the Big Ten regular-season championship for the second consecutive year Friday night by winning its Big Four meet at Pauley Pavilion.
Chiles, who had the top all-around score of 39.625, helped UCLA defeat No. 18 Iowa, No. 19 Ohio State and No. 25 Maryland with an overall score of 196.950. Her 9.950 on the vault in the final rotation sealed the win.
Ciena Alipio opened with a 9.850 on the uneven bars. Tiana Sumanasekera followed it with a 9.750 before Nola Matthews, Sydney Barros and Chiles each scored a 9.900.
On the balance beam, Katelyn Rosen started with a 9.750, and Barros posted a 9.850. Flexing UCLA’s depth, Mika Webster-Longin received a 9.825 in her top routine. Chiles had a 9.825. In an almost-perfect routine, Alipio posted a 9.950. The mark helped UCLA maintain and extend its lead.
Matthews started the floor exercise instead of Rosen, opening with a 9.675. Alipio followed with a 9.825 and Sumanasekera and Ashlee Sullivan posted scores of 9.875 and 9.900, respectively. Needing a big performance to keep their lead, Chiles did not disappoint, scoring a 9.950.
Going into the last rotation, UCLA led Ohio State by just .150. The Bruins needed a strong performance on vault to claim the conference title.
Sumanasekera set the tone with a 9.850. Madisyn Anyimi followed with a 9.775. After replacing Rosen, Webster-Longin earned a 9.800 and Sullivan posted a 9.850 before Chiles clinched the win.
