Top-ranked UCLA baseball pulls off three-game sweep of ranked teams in Texas

Whatever shortstop Roch Cholowsky does these days for UCLA’s No. 1-ranked baseball team never surprises those around him, so when he hit a two-out, two-run home run in the ninth inning Sunday to tie the game against Mississippi State, it was just another example of his power in clutch moments.

UCLA (9-2) went on to break the tie with three runs in the top of the 10th inning and held on for an 8-7 victory at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It was the third consecutive ranked team beaten by the Bruins during a memorable weekend of college baseball. Mississippi State was ranked No. 4, and the Bruins’ other wins came against No. 23 Texas A&M and No. 20 Tennessee. Mississippi State and Texas A&M both came in unbeaten.

UCLA took the lead in the 10th on a wild pitch and drove in two more runs on a triple from former Huntington Beach standout Aidan Espinoza.

The Bruins held an 8-5 lead, but Mississippi State closed to 8-7 on a two-run home run by Reed Stallman, his second of the game, in the bottom of the 10th. UCLA used six pitchers. Will Gasparino hit his 10th home run.

The Bruins return to Jackie Robinson Stadium for a home game against Cal State Fullerton on Tuesday before traveling to open Big Ten Conference play against Ohio State in a three-game series starting Friday.