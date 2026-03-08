UCLA women’s basketball pummels Iowa, wins back-to-back Big Ten tournament titles

UCLA guard Kiki Rice celebrates after hitting a three-pointer against Iowa during the Big Ten tournament on Sunday in Indianapolis.

As it turns out, the UCLA women’s basketball team was more than ready for the moment.

After competitive games in their first two Big Ten tournament contests, the Bruins dismantled No. 2 seed Iowa from start to finish during a 96-45 victory from Gainbridge Fieldhouse to seal an NCAA tournament berth and win the Big Ten.

The 51-point win was the largest margin of victory in Big Ten championship history, eclipsing the 33-point mark Iowa set in its 2023 win over Ohio State. UCLA’s 34 team assists were also a Big Ten championship record, and a season-high for the Bruins.

In front of a Iowa-heavy crowd, the Bruins put up one of their best shooting games of the season, firing 63% from the field. Gianna Kneepkens tallied 19 points and all five starters reached double digits.

It was UCLA’s 25th consecutive win dating back to November.

Kiki Rice finished with 15 points and eight assists, earning Big Ten tournament most outstanding player honors.

After Iowa (26-6, 15-3) held down Michigan in the semifinal, the Bruins (30-1, 18-0) returned the favor. The Hawkeyes tallied just five first-quarter points, their season-low in any period.

Iowa missed nine consecutive shots and committed four turnovers during a five-minute run during which UCLA mounted an 11-0 run. By the second quarter, the Bruins built a 25-point lead.

UCLA scored netted back-to-back three-pointers in 25 seconds early in the third quarter to take a 32-point advantage — 55-23.

As the Bruins did Saturday against Ohio State, UCLA relied on its defense to extend its lead. The Bruins forced 19 Iowa turnovers that led to 22 points in transition. They also held Iowa to 28% from the field.

The Hawkeyes likely earned themselves a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament with their conference performance.

UCLA will learn its seeding and bracket placement during Selection Sunday next week before hosting first and second round contests.