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UCLA’s Tyler Bilodeau to miss Big Ten tournament semifinal game Saturday

UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau runs on the court.
UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 17.6 points on 56.1% shooting from the field, including 46.4% from three-point range, this season.
(William Liang / Associated Press)
Ryan Kartje.
By Ryan Kartje
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CHICAGO — UCLA will be without Tyler Bilodeau, its best shooter and leading scorer, for Saturday’s Big Ten tournament semifinal game against Purdue.

But the mild knee sprain Bilodeau suffered Friday night isn’t expected to linger into next week’s NCAA tournament, according to a team spokesperson.

Bilodeau, who averaged 17.6 points on 51.8% shooting from the field, left Friday’s win over Michigan State late in the first half after banging his knee under the basket. He lay on the court in pain for a few minutes before being helped to the locker room.

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UCLA didn’t flinch without him, holding on to beat Michigan State in one of its most impressive shooting performances of the season. The Bruins shot 56% from the field and knocked down 13 three-pointers.

Whether that hot shooting can continue Saturday without one of its best shooters in the lineup could determine if UCLA can advance to Sunday’s tournament final.

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Ryan Kartje

Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.

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