UCLA star Jordan Chiles helps Bruins win her final home meet, knocking out rival Utah

Jordan Chiles leaps in the air during her floor exercise routine at Pauley Pavilion on Jan. 17.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The UCLA gymnastics team bid farewell to its seniors in a 197.850-197.400 win over rival Utah during the Bruins finale at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 12,598.

Jordan Chiles, an Olympic gold medalist, brought back a nostalgic floor routine set to ‘90s R&B hits to the delight of fans and won the meet’s all-around crown with a score of 39.800.

She brought back an oldie but a goodie for her last routine in Pauley! THANK YOU, JORDAN CHILES, for four years of greatness in this building!



📺: @BigTenNetwork #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/BVnBjG8gPA — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) March 15, 2026

Tiana Sumanasekera started the night with a 9.750 off the vault. Mika Webster-Longin scored a 9.900 mark and Riley Jenkins followed it a 9.900. Ashley Sullivan scored a 9.975, receiving a 10 from one of the judges. UCLA coach Janelle McDonald hyped up fans right before Chiles’ 9.950 to close off the rotation, giving UCLA a slim 0.050 lead over Utah.

On the bars, Ciena Alipio opened the event with a 9.850. Webster-Longin followed it with a 9.875. Despite landing off balance, Matthews added a 9.850. Sullivan followed with a 9.900. And McDonald twirled as Chiles landed on the mat to close her routine, earning a 9.950.

Advertisement

Utah inched closer off the vault, closing out the second rotation trailing UCLA by 0.025.

Needing a big performance on beam, Barros set the tone with a 9.825. Webster-Longin recovered after losing balance during her performance to score a 9.800.

Sidelined because of an injury, Katelyn Rosen started a “10” chant with the audience after Sumanasekera landed a 9.900. Chiles’ teammates and the crowd cheered for a 10 after her performance, then fans booed when the judges’ score of 9.950 was revealed.

Alipio closed the rotation in tears, finishing with a 9.925 score. McDonald questioned the score with a judge, a sentiment shared by the crowd.

Advertisement

UCLA moved to the floor exercise with a 148.300-148.125 lead after Clara Raposo for Utah was unable to finish her routine on floor because of an injury.

Alipio capped her senior night with a 9.800. Webster-Longin followed with a 9.875. Barros delivered a 9.900 score and Sumanasekera finished with a 9.925.

Sullivan, who’s become the set-up for the anchor, earned a 9.900 on floor. Performing her routine from sophomore year, Chiles closed the meet with a 9.950 and held back tears while getting mobbed by her teammates.

The Bruins will next travel to Champaign, Ill., to compete in the Big Ten Conference championship meet.