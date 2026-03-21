Jordan Chiles goes perfect again as UCLA sweeps Big Ten gymnastics titles

UCLA’s Jordan Chiles, shown here during a meet against Nebraska at Pauley Pavilion in January, captured the all-around and floor exercise titles Saturday at the Big Ten gymnastics championships.

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Jordan Chiles captured the Big Ten all-around crown with her seventh perfect score of the season, leading UCLA to its second straight Big Ten championship gymnastics title on Saturday.

Chiles, the Big Ten gymnast of the year, posted a conference-record score of 39.825 and earned a perfect 10 in floor routine as the Bruins defeated Michigan, Minnesota and Michigan State with a total score of 198.100.

Janelle McDonald, who guided No. 5 UCLA to the regular season and conference championship crowns for the second straight year, was named the Big Ten coach of the year.

“Our team is just going up from here,” Chiles told Big Ten Network after the meet. “We haven’t hit our peak yet.

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“Obviously, there are still things that we can work on as individuals, but I think the team environment is definitely there. I couldn’t be more proud of each and every single athlete that went up today and stepped in as well.”

UCLA opened with Chiles scoring a 9.925 on beam. Tiana Sumanasekera scored a 9.925, and Katelyn Rosen, Sydney Barros and Mika Webster-Longin each scored a 9.850. Rosen managed to achieve the feat after missing the last few weeks with a foot injury.

9️⃣.9️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ on beam for Jordan Chiles ✨ pic.twitter.com/USpZvJawTs — Big Ten Gymnastics (@B1GGymnastics) March 21, 2026

UCLA closed the first rotation in second place, 0.125 behind Michigan.

With Chiles leading the way on floor, Webster-Longin posted a 9.925, tying her career high. Sumanasekera had the same score and Ashlee Sullivan had a 9.950.

RILEY JENKINS STICK! It's her third stick in a row and a career-high 9.950!!!



📺: @BigTenNetwork #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/UQcqdA10y4 — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) March 21, 2026

Riley Jenkins led UCLA in the vault with a 9.950. Webster-Longin celebrated her 9.875 routine with splits. Sumanasekera had a 9.850 in the event and Sullivan received a 9.850 on her Yurchenko. Chiles closed out the vault with a 9.925, keeping the Bruins in first place ahead of Michigan State by 0.325.

Chiles and Barros each had scores of 9.950 in the uneven bars — the best mark of the season in the discipline for Barros. Webster-Longin performed some celebratory splits again when she tied her season high with a 9.900 on the uneven bars. Sumanasekera and Nola Matthews each had a 9.875 in the event.

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“We are coming for y’all,” Chiles said. “This is our year and I’m very proud to say that we are the Bruins.”