UCLA’s Sweet 16 ambitions thwarted in season-ending loss to Connecticut
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- With leading scorer Tyler Bilodeau out because of injury, No. 7 UCLA fades late in a 73-57 loss to No. 2 UConn in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
- Alex Karaban finished with 27 points and five rebounds for Connecticut, which will play Michigan State in the Sweet 16.
- Xavier Booker finished with 13 points and five rebounds for UCLA.
PHILADELPHIA — On the night reigning NCAA champion Florida was eliminated by Iowa, UCLA tried to follow the Hawkeyes’ lead against Connecticut, the team that had worn the crown the previous two years.
And for the second straight game they were hoping to win without leading scorer Tyler Bilodeau, whose sprained knee still hadn’t healed enough for coach Mick Cronin to risk putting him on the floor.
Seventh-seeded UCLA battled, managing to take a brief lead in the second half. But in the end, No. 2 Connecticut’s size and power was too much for the Bruins to overcome in a 73-57 loss in the second round of the NCAA tournament Sunday.
Eric Dailey Jr. finishes with 20 points and Skyy Clark overcomes losing a tooth as No. 7 UCLA defeats No. 10 UCF 75-71 to advance to the second round.
Four players scored in double figures for UCLA. Xavier Booker finished with 13 points, Eric Dailey Jr. had 12 points and Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark each finished with 11. But they simply couldn’t contain Connecticut forward Alex Karaban, who erupted for 27 points, as the Huskies advanced to the Sweet Sixteen to play No. 3 Michigan State in Washington, D.C. on Friday.
The Bruins got off to a good start, building an 18-12 lead before the Huskies caught fire, hitting seven straight shots at one point to seize a 38-33 halftime lead.
UCLA (24-12) started the second half on a 6-0 run, regaining a 39-38 edge on a corner jumper by Clark.
Connecticut (31-5) didn’t wait long to retake control, going on a 14-0 run over the next five minutes, with Karaban scoring 10 points over that span.
UCLA answered with an 8-0 run, with Dailey’s three-point play cutting Connecticut’s lead to 56-52 and reigniting the Bruins’ hope of an upset. Connecticut, however, responded with a decisive 9-0 run, taking a 67-54 lead with 4:24 left.