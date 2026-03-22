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UCLA’s Sweet 16 ambitions thwarted in season-ending loss to Connecticut

UCLA's Donovan Dent, right, drives to the basket in front of Connecticut's Malachi Smith.
UCLA’s Donovan Dent, right, drives to the basket in front of Connecticut’s Malachi Smith during the first half of the Bruins’ 73-57 loss in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday.
(Emilee Chinn / Getty Images)
By Jon Marks
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  • With leading scorer Tyler Bilodeau out because of injury, No. 7 UCLA fades late in a 73-57 loss to No. 2 UConn in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
  • Alex Karaban finished with 27 points and five rebounds for Connecticut, which will play Michigan State in the Sweet 16.
  • Xavier Booker finished with 13 points and five rebounds for UCLA.

PHILADELPHIA — On the night reigning NCAA champion Florida was eliminated by Iowa, UCLA tried to follow the Hawkeyes’ lead against Connecticut, the team that had worn the crown the previous two years.

And for the second straight game they were hoping to win without leading scorer Tyler Bilodeau, whose sprained knee still hadn’t healed enough for coach Mick Cronin to risk putting him on the floor.

Seventh-seeded UCLA battled, managing to take a brief lead in the second half. But in the end, No. 2 Connecticut’s size and power was too much for the Bruins to overcome in a 73-57 loss in the second round of the NCAA tournament Sunday.

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UCLA's Xavier Booker reacts after scoring during the first half in the first round.

UCLA Sports

Without Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA edges Central Florida to advance at NCAA tournament

Eric Dailey Jr. finishes with 20 points and Skyy Clark overcomes losing a tooth as No. 7 UCLA defeats No. 10 UCF 75-71 to advance to the second round.

Four players scored in double figures for UCLA. Xavier Booker finished with 13 points, Eric Dailey Jr. had 12 points and Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark each finished with 11. But they simply couldn’t contain Connecticut forward Alex Karaban, who erupted for 27 points, as the Huskies advanced to the Sweet Sixteen to play No. 3 Michigan State in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

The Bruins got off to a good start, building an 18-12 lead before the Huskies caught fire, hitting seven straight shots at one point to seize a 38-33 halftime lead.

UCLA (24-12) started the second half on a 6-0 run, regaining a 39-38 edge on a corner jumper by Clark.

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Connecticut's Tarris Reed Jr., center, tries to work past (from left) UCLA's Trent Perry, Donovan Dent and Eric Dailey Jr.
Connecticut’s Tarris Reed Jr., center, tries to work past (from left) UCLA’s Trent Perry, Donovan Dent and Eric Dailey Jr. during the first half Sunday.
(Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

Connecticut (31-5) didn’t wait long to retake control, going on a 14-0 run over the next five minutes, with Karaban scoring 10 points over that span.

UCLA answered with an 8-0 run, with Dailey’s three-point play cutting Connecticut’s lead to 56-52 and reigniting the Bruins’ hope of an upset. Connecticut, however, responded with a decisive 9-0 run, taking a 67-54 lead with 4:24 left.
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