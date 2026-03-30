Five concerns UCLA must address before facing Texas in the Final Four

UCLA finally knows who it will face in the Final Four in Phoenix this week.

A day after taking down No. 3 seed Duke in the Elite Eight, the Bruins learned on Monday they will face fellow No. 1 seed Texas on Friday, the only team to beat them all season.

Texas (35-3) defeated UCLA 76-65 on Nov. 26, when Rori Harmon put up a game-high 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the floor.

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Since their Final Four debut ended with a 34-point loss to UConn last season, the Bruins have been on a mission to prove themselves. They faced their first adversity of the tournament during Sunday’s win over Duke when they trailed at the half, and now they’ll get a true test against the Longhorns.

Here are five concerns UCLA needs to address in order to reach the NCAA national championship game.