UCLA defeats Texas to set up national title showdown with South Carolina

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When the final moments of Friday’s Final Four semifinal game ticked down, the UCLA Bruins mostly were thinking about one thing.

They’ve got one last game together.

Every UCLA women’s basketball player said it in the minutes following a historic win over Texas to reach the first NCAA tournament championship game in school history. The Bruins (36-1) powered through a grueling 51-44 defensive slugfest to advance to Sunday’s national championship game against South Carolina (36-3).

This Bruins team, led by six players in their final season of eligibility, set a goal to play on the last day of the season, a distinction they fell one day short of a year ago when they got blown out by Connecticut in the Final Four.

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UCLA forward Angela Dugalic celebrates after making a three-pointer in the first quarter Friday against Texas in the Final Four. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

“The love that we have for each other truly drives us to just compete so hard,” said UCLA center Lauren Betts, who finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and a game-saving block. “Like, we want this so bad for each other. The way we come out, the way we prep, the way we practice, the way we work on defense, the way we go for steals, that’s all because we just want to earn more days with each other. We want to make history. We want to do this for each other.”

UCLA didn’t trail again after giving up the opening basket, but the Bruins couldn’t pull away, even after going ahead by 13 in the fourth quarter, stymied by a season-high 23 turnovers that let Texas hang around.

Betts blocked a layup by Madison Booker with 20 seconds left to give UCLA the ball with a three-point lead. Kiki Rice then hit two sets of free throws, and UCLA evaded Texas’ fourth-quarter comeback after the Longhorns went on a 12-2 run.

“I’m just really proud of this group,” Betts said. “I think it shows the maturity. I know I can count on anybody on this team, regardless of what the score is. We’re going to continue to show up and compete.”

Neither team had reached 40 points until UCLA did it with 7:56 left in the game. Both teams’ point totals were a season low.

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And yet the Bruins found a rhythm early in the fourth quarter to open a double-digit lead and continued to hold the Longhorns (35-4) to a season-low 31% from the field.

For all the praise the Texas defense earned, it was UCLA’s defense that dictated the pace of Friday’s game and shut down the Longhorns’ offense to avenge the Bruins’ only loss.

Thirty wins later, the Bruins are on the cusp of a championship.

“Whatever kind of style of play that the game presents itself, we’re going to be ready to play,” said Rice, who finished with 11 points and five rebounds. “Today was obviously a lot lower scoring, a defensive battle, and we were prepared to do that. We leaned on our defense and our physicality and our ability to withstand games, to get stops and to score what we needed to score.”

The Bruins held Booker, the Longhorns’ top offensive weapon, to six points on three-for-23 shooting.

Texas was the only team to defeat UCLA this season, earning a 76-65 win on Nov. 26 after Betts was injured midway through the contest.

UCLA players (from left) Kiki Rice, Angela Dugalic and Lauren Betts react in the final seconds of the Bruins’ win over Texas on Friday. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

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On Friday, UCLA went on a 14-2 first-quarter run to go ahead by 10 and force a Texas timeout with two minutes left. The Longhorns went one for eight during that stretch, and their six points in the quarter were their fewest all season.

But the Bruins committed four consecutive turnovers to let Texas narrow the deficit even as the Longhorns struggled to score. UCLA concluded the half by missing six of its last seven shots and went into halftime up 20-17. Neither team scored in the last 2½ minutes of the second quarter.

The 37 combined points were the second-fewest in a half in Final Four history. Texas, which entered the game ranked No. 5 nationally in offensive efficiency, shot just 25% in the half.

The scoring didn’t pick up in the second half. The teams combined for 22 points in the third quarter, and UCLA took an eight-point lead.

UCLA fans celebrate the Bruins’ win over Texas in the Final Four on Friday night. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

Texas’ Justice Carlton was fouled as she made a layup and hit a free throw with 53 seconds left in the quarter to get it back to a one-possession contest and added another layup to pull within one. The Bruins led 31-28 at the end of the quarter.

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UCLA went up by 10 following a Rice three-pointer and a Gabriela Jaquez fast-break layup, then Gianna Kneepkens hit a three-pointer with five minutes left to give the Bruins their largest lead.

Texas got back within three with just under a minute left, and after an Angela Dugalic miss, Texas had a chance to take the final shot of regulation. Betts, however, delivered the clutch block, and UCLA gained possession.

“It really speaks to just the collective mindset of this team and being selfless like every position out there, whether it was offense or defense,” said Charlisse Leger-Walker, who had four rebounds and four assists while navigating a smothering Texas full-court press. “We didn’t care who it was. We just knew we were trying to play as a team. And even when things weren’t going our way, we really rely on our leadership and our experience to stay poised if they’re going on runs.”

Texas succeeded most of the tournament with a lockdown defensive effort and got a shooting boost from Rori Harmon and Booker. UCLA largely didn’t let any Longhorns get room to put up comfortable shots, while the Bruins capitalized on transition opportunities and Betts hit layups.

“It was really key down the stretch, in the fourth quarter, we got Lauren the most amount of touches,” coach Cori Close said. “I thought that was the difference of us coming out on top, getting high-percentage shots” late.

With the Longhorns left to dribble out the clock, Close sent in players on her bench, while the seniors and graduate students got to celebrate on the sideline.

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One last day, with a chance to win a championship.

“Obviously, we’re going for the win,” Dugalic said. “That’s gonna be our mindset going in, but I don’t want that, the outcome, to take away anything with the rest of the stuff that we did, not just this past year, but the years before it took to have this.”