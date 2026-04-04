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It was ugly.

It was beautiful.

It was a messy rock fight.

It was Bruins ballet.

In front of a stunned crowd at Phoenix’s Mortgage Matchup Center on Friday night, the UCLA women’s basketball team defied stereotypes and defined toughness and did what few believed this dancing, dazzling group could do.

The Bruins beat somebody up.

They stared down presumably rougher Texas in the national semifinals and painted the floor in streaks of Longhorn and won the second-most-important game of their lives.

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Now they get to play the most important.

With their 51-44 victory over the burned Orange, the Bruins advanced to the national championship game Sunday against a physically dominant group from powerhouse South Carolina.

UCLA center Lauren Betts shoots over Texas forward Breya Cunningham during their Final Four matchup Friday in Phoenix. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

Put up your dukes.

If you thought UCLA needed to take off the gloves against Texas, wait until the Bruins go bare knuckles with the deep and experienced Gamecocks.

Based on legacy alone, the national title bout is a mismatch.

South Carolina, under legendary coach Dawn Staley, is playing in the national championship game for the third straight year and fourth time in five years. Meanwhile, this is UCLA’s first title game in the NCAA era.

South Carolina has won three championships in the last eight seasons outside of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, UCLA is searching for its first NCAA championship and first title of any sort since Ann Meyers Drysdale led the Bruins to the 1978 crown in the old Assn. for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women.

Voices Swanson: Becoming the next South Carolina was always UCLA’s goal. Now it must beat its inspiration South Carolina’s success first inspired UCLA four years ago. Now the Bruins will try to beat Dawn Staley’s program for the NCAA women’s basketball title.

Count the Bruins out if you must. But against Texas, a team that had dominated them during the regular season, the Bruins did all the counting as the Longhorns lay flat on their backs during an eventual knockout.

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It turns out, being led by six seniors and graduate students on a mission to finish their careers together as champions matters. It turns out, a willingness to do whatever it takes to win that title matters even more.

And it turns out, 30 straight wins mean something. These Bruins don’t flinch. These Bruins don’t retreat. These Bruins don’t have any doubt that they can survive whatever South Carolina throws at them, even if that’s enough fists and fury to make semifinal-losing Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma lose his mind during a profane in-game interview Friday on ESPN.

“The job’s not finished,” said UCLA’s Gabriela Jaquez, who once again seemingly showed up around every loose ball. “Still have one more game to win.”

UCLA forward Gabriela Jaquez drives toward the basket under pressure from Texas forward Breya Cunningham during their Final Four semifinal on Friday in Arizona. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

This game began, appropriately enough, with Angela Dugalic blocking Ashton Judd’s shot and then glaring at her as the Longhorn lay in a heap.

“It’s such an amazing thing that we have another opportunity to play together,” Dugalic said. “One more day.”

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This game ended with Lauren Betts blocking Madison Booker’s layup with 18 seconds remaining and Texas trailing by just three.

“Oh my God,” teammate Charlisse Leger-Walker said. “Another Lauren Betts specialty.”

After the block, Betts screamed loud enough to be heard from the desert to Westwood. Soon thereafter, her teammates were screaming with her.

“We knew it was going to be a tough, physical game and we knew we had to match that intensity,” guard Kiki Rice said.

Voices Plaschke: UCLA maulers seem destined for national title after bashing Iowa for Big Ten crown The UCLA women’s basketball team rolled to a 51-point win over Iowa in the Big Ten tournament title game, showing it deserves the No. 1 overall seed.

Did they ever.

Defensively, they held Texas star Booker to three baskets off 23 attempts, including an unbelievable 17 straight misses. The Bruins’ pressure was so intense, Texas took 21 more shots and still lost by seven.

Offensively, four Bruins scored in double figures while they had 13 assists on 18 baskets. Yeah, they committed 23 turnovers, the most in a Final Four game in 18 years. But who’s counting?

“I want to apologize to all the fans for the rugby match,” Bruins coach Cori Close said.

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No apology necessary.

UCLA forward Angela Dugalic blocks a layup attempt by Texas guard Ashton Judd during thier Final Four game Friday in Phoenix. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

The Bruins dominated from the outset, holding Texas to a season-low six points in the first quarter as the Longhorns made just three shots. Hampered by their own mistakes, the Bruins let Texas stay in the game until scores by Betts, Rice and Jaquez widened the gap to 10 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Texas battled back to within one possession late, but Betts’ block sealed it for a team that has come too far and endured too much to be bothered by even the most furious of comeback attempts. For the record, the mighty Texas team led for all of 91 seconds.

“This is amazing,” Betts said.

There are players on this team who have made four straight trips to the Sweet 16 and consecutive trips to the Final Four. South Carolina knocked the Bruins out during one of those tournaments. They’re well aware it easily could happen again.

But pressure moments Sunday afternoon with the basketball world watching? Bring it on.

“In those moments, we’re just so connected that regardless of what the score is, we could have been down 10, we still would have been as connected as if we were up 10,” said Betts, who missed only three of 10 shots in scoring 16 points and had 11 rebounds. “I’m just really proud of this group. I think it shows the maturity. I know I can count on anybody on this team, regardless of what the score is. We’re going to continue to show up and compete.”

For one more game. For one last time. For forever.