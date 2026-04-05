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Bill Plaschke
UCLA Sports

Bruising Bruins dominate South Carolina, bring another NCAA national title to Westwood

UCLA coach Cori Close lifts up the WBCA coaches trophy after the Bruins' victory over South Carolina.
UCLA coach Cori Close lifts up the WBCA coaches trophy after the Bruins’ victory over South Carolina in the NCAA women’s basketball championship game Sunday.
(Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke
By Bill Plaschke
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  • UCLA women’s basketball wins its first NCAA national championship with a dominating 79-51 victory over South Carolina.
  • Seniors and graduate students led by Lauren Betts overwhelmed the three-time champion Gamecocks.
  • Coach Cori Close’s Bruins capped a 37-1 season by completing a mission built on teamwork, character and a desire to finish.

It was dominating. It was overwhelming. It was powder-blue pummeling, eight-clap crushing, Westwood wonderful.

It was the UCLA women’s basketball team needing barely two hours to complete the struggles of 45 years, a stunningly swarming triumph unmatched in even the finest of Bruin athletic traditions.

Break out a new banner. Make room in the Pauley rafters. A new collection of heroes is coming home, and they started the party early.

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For the first time since 1978, and the first time in the NCAA era, the UCLA women are national basketball champions after a 79-51 finals blowout victory Sunday over favored powerhouse South Carolina.

UCLA players celebrate after defeating South Carolina to win the NCAA women's basketball national championship.

UCLA Sports

UCLA crushes South Carolina to win NCAA women’s basketball national championship

Behind standout efforts from Lauren Betts and Gabriela Jaquez, the UCLA women’s basketball team defeats South Carolina 79-51 for its first national title since 1978.

“Oh my gosh,” said weeping star Lauren Betts after the final buzzer.

Oh my, Lauren. This was a heartfelt triumph for the towering tournament most outstanding player who overcame mental health issues to become the toughest figure on the floor.

“I do it for my teammates,” she said during the celebration. “I don’t do it for me.”

Oh my, Gabby. This was a legendary triumph for Gabriela Jaquez, who scored 21 points with 10 rebounds in the final while her brother, former Bruins star Jaime Jaquez Jr., watched from the stands one day after he scored 32 points for the Miami Heat.

UCLA forward Gabriela Jaquez hugs coach Cori Close during the second half of the Bruins' win.
UCLA forward Gabriela Jaquez hugs coach Cori Close during the second half of the Bruins’ win over South Carolina in the NCAA women’s national championship Sunday.
(Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

“I imagined this moment, I imagined it so many times,” she said. “Oh my gosh, I’m so happy.”

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Oh my, Kiki Rice, Angela Dugalic, Gianna Kneepkens and Charlisse Leger-Walker, this being a victory for the rarest of teams in college basketball — a group led by six seniors and graduate students who scored more than 90% of the points during the tournament and were openly fueled by a desire to play one more game together.

Oh my, Cori, this being a legacy triumph for coach Cori Close, a John Wooden disciple who led through thoughtful motivation instead of mindless screaming. This was her 15th season as the Bruins’ boss, which previously made her the longest tenured coach without a national title.

“It’s truly indescribable,” she said from the celebration stage afterward. “The loyalty, the steadfast spirit, the character that they’ve chosen day in and day out. ... I am just so humbled that they’ve chosen to commit to our mission.”

UCLA center Lauren Betts holds the ball up and away from the Oklahoma State defense during an NCAA tournament win.

UCLA Sports

UCLA star Lauren Betts rewards fans who helped change her life

UCLA star Lauren Betts, who has shared her depression battle with the hope of helping others, played her best during her final game at Pauley Pavilion.

One of Close’s mantras is “Sometimes you, sometimes me, always us.”

In Sunday’s finale, it was always all of them, a scrambling, scrapping bunch that stunned the three-time champion Gamecocks into submission in the third-biggest blowout in women’s final history.

This was UCLA’s first finals appearance in the NCAA era, and they were trying to win their first title since Anne Meyers-Drysdale led the Bruins to an AIAW championship in 1978.

Yet they never blinked.

LOS ANGELES, CA, DECEMBER 29, 2024: UCLA Women's Basketball Head Coach Cori Close.

USC Sports

Plaschke: Cori Close forging a new UCLA legend with the lessons John Wooden taught her

Cori Close credits much of the success she has had as the winningest coach in UCLA women’s basketball history to the lessons she learned from John Wooden.

“This was a business trip for us,” said Dugalic. “We had the mentality that the job’s not finished. Now the job is finished.”

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Jaquez set the tone in the first quarter by following a Dugalic miss with a flying layup as she was sent sprawling to the floor. She was fouled, converted a three-point play, and the Bruins were quickly sending a message.

They would not be intimidated. They would not be pushed around. And they would play every second, as evidenced by the first-quarter, buzzer-beating trey by Rice as she tumbled backward to give them a 21-10 lead.

The Bruins didn’t even panic when their leader seemed to panic, as Betts spent nearly half of the first quarter on the bench complaining that “I’ve got something stuck in my throat.”

UCLA coach Cori Close, center, celebrates with her players on stage.
UCLA coach Cori Close, center, celebrates with her players after guiding the Bruins to the NCAA women’s basketball national championship on Sunday.
(Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

Trainers checked her throat, gave her an inhaler and eventually nursed her back on to the court, where she told an ESPN interviewer that her throat was just dry from the desert air.

The Bruins kept the heat on during a second quarter in which they made mistakes, seemed to lose momentum, then collected themselves to maintain their huge edge. At one point UCLA committed four consecutive turnovers and the Gamecocks closed the gap to 11, but then UCLA’s defense got tough again and layups by Rice and Kneepkens helped them regain their advantage.

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At halftime UCLA led 36-23 and the game was essentially over.

Jaquez put the bow on it when she hit a late three-pointer that made it 79-45, her shot followed by a smile and a scream to the heavens.

Highlights from UCLA’s win over South Carolina in the NCAA women’s basketball national championship game.

“Gabs is incredible,” said Leger-Walker. “She is that person that you never doubt is going to give her all. She impacts the game in so many ways.”

Leger-Walker ended the afternoon dancing with her teammates just as they have danced all season.

“I’m still processing the fact that we are national champions,” she said.

Believe it. These Bruins will be dancing forever.

UCLA players celebrate after defeating South Carolina for the NCAA women’s basketball championship.

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Bill Plaschke

Bill Plaschke, an L.A. Times Sports columnist since 1996, is a member of the National Sports Media Hall of Fame and California Sports Hall of Fame. He has been named national Sports Columnist of the Year nine times by the Associated Press, and twice by the Society of Professional Journalists and National Headliner Awards. He is the author of six books, including a collection of his columns entitled “Plaschke: Good Sports, Spoilsports, Foul Balls and Oddballs.” Plaschke was also a panelist on the popular ESPN daily talk show, “Around the Horn.” He is in the national Big Brothers/Big Sisters Alumni Hall of Fame and has been named Man of the Year by the Los Angeles Big Brothers/Big Sisters as well as receiving a Pursuit of Justice Award from the California Women’s Law Center. Plaschke has appeared in a movie (“Ali”), a dramatic HBO series (“Luck”) and, in a crowning cultural moment he still does not quite understand, his name can be found in a rap song “Females Welcome” by Asher Roth.

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