Three keys for UCLA as it faces South Carolina for an NCAA national championship

UCLA center Lauren Betts speaks with teammate Gianna Kneepkens while warming up before a practice open to the public Saturday in Phoenix.

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Here are three keys for UCLA to beat South Carolina and cut down the nets on Sunday:

Establish an offensive rhythm

The Bruins struggled to put points on the board in their Final Four matchup against Texas, hanging just 51 points and shooting 41% in a defensive battle. South Carolina figures to be another tough defensive matchup.

The Gamecocks held the previously 38-0 Connecticut Huskies to 48 points Friday, handing coach Geno Auriemma’s squad its first loss of the season. Southeastern Conference defensive player of the year Raven Johnson limited national player of the year Sarah Strong to 12 points on four-for-16 shooting. Standing only 5 feet 8, Johnson has established herself as a defensive menace, guarding both forwards and guards. Strong, standing six inches taller than Johnson at 6-2, was held to her lowest point total of the NCAA tournament.

UCLA needs a better offensive performance than it posted Friday night if it wants to claim its first NCAA championship.

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Voices Plaschke: UCLA defies expectations with a TKO of Texas and isn’t backing down from title fight UCLA was not viewed as the toughest team at the Final Four, but the Bruins proved they can win a prize fight with a bruising victory over Texas.

Attack the glass and stay aggressive

Sunday will mark the third meeting between UCLA and South Carolina in the last five years.

The Bruins snapped the Gamecocks’ 43-game winning streak on Nov. 24, 2024 during a 77-62 victory at Pauley Pavilion.

South Carolina downed UCLA 73-64 two years earlier.

UCLA coach Cori Close reflected on their two most recent matchups on Saturday.

Voices Swanson: Becoming the next South Carolina was always UCLA’s goal. Now it must beat its inspiration South Carolina’s success first inspired UCLA four years ago. Now the Bruins will try to beat Dawn Staley’s program for the NCAA women’s basketball title.

“What I remember is the team that rebounds the best and defends the best down the stretch won both those games,” Close said. “I’ve been on both sides of that. I don’t think it’s probably going to be that different. I think it’s going to be a possession game.

“Now, that wasn’t the case against Texas. But that’s how good our defense was, because they still got 21 more shots on the goal than we did. I don’t think that we’ll be able to do that against South Carolina. If they get that many more shots on the goal either because of rebounds or the turnover battle, I doubt that we’ll be able to do that.

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“In both situations, the way I remember it is the team that was able to dictate with their defense, get enough stops, win the rebounding battle, came out on top.”

Help Betts deliver an elite game

Two-time All-American Lauren Betts will lace up her sneakers one last time for UCLA on Sunday. The Bruins must help her deliver a final signature performance.

She tallied 35 points, nine rebounds and five assists on 15-for-19 shooting in the second round of the NCAA tournament against Oklahoma State.

She had 16 in a lower-scoring performance against Texas on Friday, but her imposing defense and ability to move as fluidly as a guard make her a matchup headache for any opponent.

UCLA is at its best when the offense runs through Betts, but not solely with passes into the low post. When she sets screens on the perimeter and rolls to the basket or passes from a variety of spots on the court, it overloads defenses and opens up potent offensive options for the Bruins.

