Logan Reddemann strikes out 18; No. 1 UCLA wins in 14 innings over Rutgers

Logan Reddemann of UCLA tied a school record with 18 strikeouts on Friday against Rutgers in an eight-inning stint.

No. 1-ranked UCLA, known for its powerful batting order from one to nine, turned to its pitching staff on Friday in New Jersey to pull out a 4-1 victory over Rutgers in 14 innings. It was UCLA’s 25th consecutive win. The Bruins are 31-2 and 16-0 in the Big Ten.

LOGAN. REDDEMANN.



He matches the UCLA single-game record with 𝟏𝟖 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐬‼️



📺B1G+#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/pAdwQnv8dy — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) April 11, 2026

Starting pitcher Logan Reddemann tied a UCLA record with 18 strikeouts in eight innings. Four UCLA pitchers combined to strike out 30 batters. Zach Strickland came through with three innings of scoreless relief, striking out seven. Easton Hawk got the save by striking out the side in the bottom of the 14th.

UCLA had left 16 runners on base until finally breaking through in the top of the 14th. The Bruins loaded the bases with one out, then broke the 1-1 tie on a fielder’s choice. Aidan Espinoza followed with a two-run pinch-hit single.