WNBA mock draft: Four UCLA Bruins will be picked in first round

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This year’s WNBA draft is bigger than ever with two expansion teams joining the league. It’s also a top-heavy draft, with a ton of depth in the first round and no clear first overall pick.

This is also the first year teams will be selecting talent knowing players can be signed to two developmental roster spots per team that don’t count against the salary cap, which might change the way teams use their picks.

The Sparks don’t pick until the mid-second round, but they should have options to help address depth needs. Here’s how the draft is projected to unfold.

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First round

1. Dallas Wings: Awa Fam | C | Spain | 6-foot-4

This is one of the first years in recent memory without an obvious No. 1 overall pick. Fam could go anywhere from first to fourth, but the 19-year-old would benefit from an environment where she doesn’t have to dominate right away. The Wings also need size.

2. Minnesota Lynx: Olivia Miles | G | TCU | 5-foot-10

The Texas Christian star nearly averaged a triple-double during the Horned Frogs’ Elite Eight run and she is the best point guard in this draft. Minnesota needs backcourt depth.

UConn guard Azzi Fudd dribbles up the court during Sweet 16 game against North Carolina on March 27 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

3. Seattle Storm: Azzi Fudd | G | Connecticut | 5-foot-11

Fudd’s stock might have dropped because of an underwhelming NCAA tournament, but she is still a pro-ready offensive threat who will get playing time with a rebuilding Storm squad.

4. Washington Mystics: Flau’jae Johnson | G | LSU | 6-foot

Johnson could join an up-and-coming Washington squad as a three-level scorer who can play defense as a two-way guard. With second-year player Sonia Citron already ahead of her at her position, the Mystics can develop Johnson.

5. Chicago Sky: Kiki Rice | G | UCLA | 5-foot-11

The Sky need a guard who can score and defend, and with Courtney Vandersloot out to start the season, Rice might get some early playing time. She can rebound and scrap for loose balls too, and with Ariel Atkins reportedly being traded, Rice could play a big role.

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6. Toronto Tempo: Lauren Betts | C | UCLA | 6-foot-7

Betts could become one of the faces of the new franchise as a starting center. She is a pro-ready post scorer who can continue to develop defensively and play against bigger players.

UCLA guard Kiki Rice drives around South Carolina Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson during the NCAA championship game on April 4. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

7. Portland Fire: Nell Angloma | F | France | 5-foot-11

Angloma needs time to develop, but general manager Vanja Cernivec has seen her plenty. She is a physical guard who has proven she can score against much older players.

8. Golden State Valkyries: Gabriela Jaquez | F | UCLA | 6 feet

Jaquez can score and win rebounds and would fit in well with the Valkyries’ scrappy style. She fits in a clear role and is the type of player coach Natalie Nakase and company prefer to draft. Jaquez could have some electric games off the bench.

9. Washington: Iyana Martín Carrion | G | Spain | 5-foot-9

With three first-round picks, the Mystics could consider a draft-and-stash here, and that might just be Carrion. She’s a good shooter and passer and plays bigger than her size. They can be patient and develop her into a starting point guard in a few years.

10. Indiana Fever: Madina Okot | C | South Carolina | 6-foot-6

Indiana can add the third-best center in the draft early here and get a physical player who can create space on the floor as long as she can assert herself in the post.

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11. Washington: Raven Johnson | G | South Carolina | 5-foot-9

Johnson’s defensive ability and facilitating skills make her one of the most WNBA-ready players in the draft. Her shutdown defense on Sarah Strong in the Final Four showed she can handle tough assignments.

12. Connecticut Sun: Cotie McMahon | F | Mississippi | 6-foot

McMahon could get early playing time as a ballhandler for a Sun team in transition that needs versatility. She can make her own shot and slot in wherever Connecticut needs her.

UCLA forward Gabriela Jaquez dribble past Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards during the NCAA women’s championship on April 4. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

13. Atlanta Dream: Ta’Niya Latson | G | South Carolina | 5-foot-8

There was a time when Latson was the best scorer in the college game, and she could join an Atlanta team building both to win now and for a future run. She wouldn’t be relied on too heavily, which would give her room to develop as a scorer at the pro level.

14. Seattle: Marta Suarez | F | TCU | 6-foot-3

Suarez may have seen her WNBA draft stock rise the most this season, her first at TCU, where she led the Horned Frogs to a Sweet 16 game in which she scored 33 points. She’s an older prospect at 24 but still kind of raw. She could help a Storm team trying to find itself.

15. Connecticut: Gianna Kneepkens | G | UCLA | 5-foot-11

Kneepkens is a shooter who can play decent defense and is likely as WNBA-ready as anyone in this first round. She could jump in off the bench and make some serious shots, developing into a starter pretty quickly.

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Second round

16. Seattle: Frieda Buhner | G | Spain | 6-foot-2

A big guard, Buhner can shoot the three-ball when she’s at her best, collect rebounds and bang in the post.

17. Portland: Jessica Timmons | G | Alabama | 5-foot-8

Timmons had a breakout year for Alabama as an All-SEC player. She can create her own offense and hit shots.

UCLA forward Angela Dugalic shoots over South Carolina forward Joyce Edwards during the NCAA championship on April 4 in Phoenix. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

18. Connecticut: Angela Dugalic | F | UCLA | 6-foot-4

At 24, Dugalic will be one of the more experienced rookies in the WNBA, which could help mold a Sun team in transition. A tough interior presence who also can shoot from distance, Dugalic was arguably the best bench player in the nation during UCLA’s title run.

19. Washington: Shay Ciezki | G | Indiana | 5-foot-7

After averaging 22.8 points per game, Ciezki proved she can score in a variety of ways. She is undersized but could get time to develop on the young Mystics.

20. Sparks: Charlisse Leger-Walker | G | UCLA | 5-foot-8

The first pick for the Sparks of this draft, they stay close to home and get a much-needed ballhandler who can hang defensively. Leger-Walker went from a flashy three-point scorer at Washington State to a well-rounded player who can add energy to the Sparks’ bench.

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21. Chicago: Yarden Garzon | G | Maryland | 6-foot-3

Garzon did not have a great senior campaign with Maryland, but Chicago needs guard depth, and she has size and can shoot from distance.

UCLA guard Charlisse Leger-Walker slips past Minnesota guard Tori McKinney and scores on March 27 in Sacramento. (Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)

22. Toronto: Janiah Barker | F | Tennessee | 6-foot-4

A 6-4 forward who can shoot, Barker has plenty of talent but moved around a lot in her college career. Toronto can be patient with her.

23. Golden State: Serah Williams | C| UConn | 6-foot-4

The Valkyries might need some size with Monique Billings moving on and Temi Fagbenle’s future unclear.

24. Sparks: Teoni Key | F | Kentucky | 6-foot-5

Key would give the Sparks some size off the bench behind Cameron Brink, Nneka Ogwumike and Dearica Hamby. Key is more physical than Brink and could give her a bit of a break in the post.

25. Indiana: Ashlon Jackson | G | Duke | 6-foot

Jackson had perhaps the most iconic shot of the NCAA tournament with her game-winner in the Sweet 16 over Louisiana State with 2.5 seconds left.

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Michigan State forward Grace VanSlooten dribbles the ball during a game against Washington on Jan. 8. (Stephen Brashear / Associated Press)

26. Toronto: Grace VanSlooten | G | Michigan State | 6-foot-3

An elite two-point shooter for the Spartans, VanSlooten has a high motor on the offensive side and can play a quick defensive game.

27. Phoenix Mercury: Rori Harmon | G | Texas | 5-foot-6

As an undersized but scrappy guard, underestimate Harmon at your own risk. One of the peskiest point-of-attack defenders in the country, Harmon was named to four all-defense teams during her time at Texas.

28. Atlanta: Dari Littlepage-Buggs | F | Baylor | 6-foot-1

A strong rebounder who can move the ball upcourt, Littlepage-Buggs is worth a pick to see how she might adapt to the WNBA. She is someone whom the developmental slots might help a lot.

29. Las Vegas Aces: Maggie Doogan | F | Richmond | 6-foot-2

The Aces already have a core in place, but Doogan has enough upside to be worth a late-round pick as a reliable bench shooter.

30. Washington: Justine Pissott | F | Vanderbilt | 6-foot-4

Another versatile player, Pissott was a part of a dynamic Vanderbilt offense this season. She can space the floor and add depth to the Mystics.

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Third round

31. Dallas: Laila Phelia | F | Syracuse | 6-foot

Phelia is a solid defensive forward who can shoot well for her position.

32. Chicago: Tonie Morgan | G | Kentucky | 5-foot-9

Morgan is a terrific passer who can attack downhill.

Texas center Kyla Oldacre shoots over UCLA center Lauren Betts during a Final Four game on April 3 in Phoenix. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

33. Connecticut: Kyla Oldacre | C | Texas | 6-foot-6

This would be a pure depth pick after the Sun added Brittney Griner.

34. Washington: Kara Dunn | G | USC | 5-foot-11

Dunn has averaged better than 15 points per game during each of her last three seasons (two at Georgia Tech and one at USC) and been efficient in doing so, most recently shooting 57.3% from the field and 37.8% from three-point range.

35. Sparks: Jalyn Brown | G | Michigan State | 6-foot-1

An incredibly efficient shooter, Brown has size and is a three-level scorer who has been a top perimeter defender in the Big 12 and Big Ten. She is a true wing and could give the Sparks a developmental player with a high floor.

36. Toronto: Lani White | F | Utah | 6-foot

White started for only one season but showed she can shoot from distance and give the Tempo another forward to build their bench depth.

USC guard Kara Dunn dribbles up the court during a game against Saint Mary’s at the Galen Center on Dec. 2. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

37. Portland: Raegan Beers | C | Oklahoma | 6-foot-4

For a while, Beers was one of the most interesting prospects in the college game. She proved she can be an efficient scorer when she went from Oregon State to Oklahoma. Her offense is far ahead of her defense, though.

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38. Golden State: Elle Ladine | G | Washington | 5-foot-11

A San Francisco native, Ladine, when she is on, can be a dynamic three-way scorer.

39. Seattle: Saffron Shiels | G | Australia | 6-foot-2

A big guard who could be a late-round steal because of an ankle injury last season.

40. Indiana: Jordan Harrison | G | West Virginia | 5-foot-6

Harrison is undersized but was a good defender in the Big 12. She can facilitate and cause havoc on the court too.

41. New York Liberty: Hannah Stuelke | F | Iowa | 6-foot-2

This is the Liberty’s only pick, and Stuelke is a tough rebounder who has a high upside.

Notre Dame guard Cassandre Prosper drives to the basket under pressure from UConn guard Azzi Fudd during an Elite Eight game on March 29. (LM Otero / Associated Press)

42. Phoenix: Cassandre Prosper | C | Notre Dame | 6-foot-3

The Atlantic Coast Conference’s most improved player, Prosper can score and rebound while also being surprisingly quick for her size in the frontcourt.

43. Atlanta: Laura Ziegler | F | Louisville | 6-foot-2

An All-ACC first-team player for an underrated Louisville team, Ziegler can pass and make threes.

44. Las Vegas: Mya Perry | G | Cincinnati | 5-foot-11

A 17.8-point scorer, Perry is a three-point shooter who could earn a developmental slot.

45. Minnesota: Madison St. Rose | G | Princeton | 5-foot-10

St. Rose led Princeton in scoring and could be worth a shot as a developmental player.