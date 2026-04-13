Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez are first two UCLA players selected in WNBA draft

UCLA center Lauren Betts poses on the orange carpet before WNBA basketball draft Monday in New York.

UCLA center Lauren Betts was selected with the No. 4 overall pick of the WNBA draft, becoming the first Bruin off the board Monday.

Bruins forward Gabriela Jaquez was next in line, getting selected by the Chicago Sky with the No. 5 pick.

UConn guard Azzi Fudd was selected by Dallas Wings with the No. 1 overall pick.

Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles was selected by the Minnesota Lynx with the No. 2 pick.

Awa Fam Thiam, who played in Spain, was selected by the Seattle Storm with the No. 3 pick.

Check back for more updates throughout the draft.