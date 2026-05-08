UCLA senior Megan Grant ties NCAA softball home run record; Bruins reach title game

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UCLA senior Megan Grant hit her 37th home run of the season, tying the NCAA single-season record during the Bruins’ 19-5 win over Wisconsin during the Big Ten tournament semifinal Friday in College Park, Md.

The record was set in 1995 by Arizona’s Lauren Espinoza, but Grant and Oklahoma freshman Kendall Wells have hit homers at a blistering pace all season and are battling to close the season as the new title holder. Wells has 36 home runs, but her team was eliminated from the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday and she’ll have to wait until the NCAA tournament begins to add to her tally.

HISTORY!



Megan Grant has tied the NCAA Division I home run record with her 37th of the year!



📺: @BigTenNetwork

📲: https://t.co/b1aUhqTdF5#GoBruins | @ChefMeganCookin 👩‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/bhp67Esc59 — UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) May 9, 2026

Grant, meanwhile, will be in the lineup when UCLA plays regular-season Big Ten champion Nebraska for the league tournament title at 10 a.m. Saturday in College Park, Md. The game will air on the Big Ten Network. First pitch was shifted earlier with the hope of avoiding storms in Maryland.

Grant’s teammates celebrated blast No. 37 and cheered behind her while she was interviewed on the Big Ten Network.

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“I was just focusing as much as I can, just competing within that at-bat,” Grant said when asked about her record-tying blast. “... A one-on-one battle is all I think about. It kind of had a good payout.”

During their semifinal win over Wisconsin, the Bruins hit four home runs and pushed their NCAA record single-season team home run total to 181.

Earlier Friday, UCLA senior Jordan Woolery was named Big Ten player of the year by the league’s 17 head coaches.

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Woolery leads the nation in RBIs (107) and is the fifth player in NCAA Division I history to record more than 100 RBIs in a season.

Bri Alejandre, Aleena Garcia, Rylee Slimp and Grant joined Woolery on the All-Big Ten first team. Bruins Kaniya Bragg, Alexis Ramirez and Taylor Tinsley earned second-team honors.