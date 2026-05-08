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UCLA senior Megan Grant ties NCAA softball home run record; Bruins reach title game

UCLA senior Megan Grant runs the bases during a game on March 6 in Los Angeles.
UCLA senior Megan Grant tied the NCAA single-season home run record during a Big Ten tournament semifinal game on Friday.
(John McCoy / Associated Press)
Iliana Limon Romero.
By Iliana Limón Romero
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UCLA senior Megan Grant hit her 37th home run of the season, tying the NCAA single-season record during the Bruins’ 19-5 win over Wisconsin during the Big Ten tournament semifinal Friday in College Park, Md.

The record was set in 1995 by Arizona’s Lauren Espinoza, but Grant and Oklahoma freshman Kendall Wells have hit homers at a blistering pace all season and are battling to close the season as the new title holder. Wells has 36 home runs, but her team was eliminated from the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday and she’ll have to wait until the NCAA tournament begins to add to her tally.

Grant, meanwhile, will be in the lineup when UCLA plays regular-season Big Ten champion Nebraska for the league tournament title at 10 a.m. Saturday in College Park, Md. The game will air on the Big Ten Network. First pitch was shifted earlier with the hope of avoiding storms in Maryland.

Grant’s teammates celebrated blast No. 37 and cheered behind her while she was interviewed on the Big Ten Network.

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“I was just focusing as much as I can, just competing within that at-bat,” Grant said when asked about her record-tying blast. “... A one-on-one battle is all I think about. It kind of had a good payout.”

During their semifinal win over Wisconsin, the Bruins hit four home runs and pushed their NCAA record single-season team home run total to 181.

Earlier Friday, UCLA senior Jordan Woolery was named Big Ten player of the year by the league’s 17 head coaches.

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Woolery leads the nation in RBIs (107) and is the fifth player in NCAA Division I history to record more than 100 RBIs in a season.

Bri Alejandre, Aleena Garcia, Rylee Slimp and Grant joined Woolery on the All-Big Ten first team. Bruins Kaniya Bragg, Alexis Ramirez and Taylor Tinsley earned second-team honors.

UCLA seniors Jordan Woolery, Megan Grant and Taylor Tinsley laugh while wearing leis on Senior Day at Easton Stadium.

UCLA Sports

UCLA softball duo Megan Grant and Jordan Woolery smash records and chase a title

UCLA softball stars Megan Grant and Jordan Woolery have obliterated hitting records this season and are focused on bringing home a national title.
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Iliana Limón Romero

Iliana Limón Romero is the Los Angeles Times assistant managing editor for Sports. The El Paso native joined The Times in March 2021. She previously was the sports editor at the Orlando Sentinel, where she contributed to the paper’s Pulitzer finalist coverage of the Pulse nightclub shooting. Limón Romero is chair of the Assn. for Women in Sports Media and co-chair of the National Assn. Hispanic Journalists Sports Task Force.

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