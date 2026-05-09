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UCLA senior Megan Grant breaks NCAA home-run record but Bruins fall in Big Ten title game

UCLA's Megan Grant points skyward as she rounds the bases after setting the NCAA single-season home-run record.
UCLA senior Megan Grant points and celebrates as she rounds the bases after setting the NCAA single season home-run record during the Big Ten tournament title game on Saturday in College Park, Md.
(Jan Kim Lim / UCLA Athletics)
Iliana Limon Romero.
By Iliana Limón Romero
Sports Editor Follow
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UCLA senior Megan Grant continues to etch her name into NCAA record books.

Grant hit her 38th home run of the season during a Big Ten tournament title game loss to Nebraska on Saturday, breaking the NCAA Division I record set in 1995 by Arizona’s Lauren Espinoza.

As a team, UCLA pushed its NCAA record single-season team home run total to 182.

After Grant’s historic bomb in the third inning off Big Ten pitcher of the year Jordy Frahm gave UCLA a 2-0 lead, the Bruins’ (47-8) offense sputtered and Nebraska (46-6) rolled to a 7-2 victory.

UCLA will learn its NCAA tournament matchup when the the softball bracket is revealed at 4 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2. The Bruins are expected to host an NCAA Regional and Super Regional should they advance.

Grant and Oklahoma freshman Kendall Wells have hit homers at a blistering pace and are battling to close the season with the NCAA home run title. Wells has 36 home runs, two behind Grant. Her team was eliminated from the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, but she can add to her tally when the loaded Sooners compete in the NCAA tournament.

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Iliana Limón Romero

Iliana Limón Romero is the Los Angeles Times assistant managing editor for Sports. The El Paso native joined The Times in March 2021. She previously was the sports editor at the Orlando Sentinel, where she contributed to the paper’s Pulitzer finalist coverage of the Pulse nightclub shooting. Limón Romero is chair of the Assn. for Women in Sports Media and co-chair of the National Assn. Hispanic Journalists Sports Task Force.

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