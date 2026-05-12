UCLA rewards national title-winning coach Cori Close with contract extension

UCLA coach Cori Close lifts the WBCA coaches trophy after the Bruins beat South Carolina during the NCAA women’s basketball national title game on April 4 in Phoenix.

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UCLA women’s basketball coach Cori Close isn’t going anywhere.

UCLA announced on Tuesday that Close signed a contract extension through the 2029-30 season after she led the Bruins to their first NCAA national championship.

“I am so grateful to Chancellor [Julio] Frenk and [athletic director] Martin Jarmond for the opportunity to continue teaching and mentoring the young women who choose UCLA,” Close said in a news release. “I love being here in Westwood, and I am so excited for what the future holds. I hope we can continue to make our Bruin faithful proud.”

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Close has been UCLA’s head coach since 2011 and went 35-8-144 during that span. The Bruins have been to 10 NCAA tournaments and went to the Final Four the past two seasons, breaking through with a national title win over South Carolina.

UCLA Sports UCLA women’s basketball players crown Cori Close as their champion Stars of the NCAA national champion UCLA women’s basketball team credit selfless coach Cori Close for their success and argue she is one of the best.

Close was also named the Big Ten coach of the year during this past season.

A record six players from the national championship squad — Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez, Kiki Rice, Gianna Kneepkens, Angela Dugalic and Charlisse Leger-Walker — were WNBA draft picks and all are on WNBA rosters at the start of the season.

“We are extremely proud of what Cori has accomplished in leading our young women,” UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. “Winning a national championship is a tremendous achievement, but what truly stands out with Cori is the character, leadership and daily commitment she and her staff bring to help develop her players into the best versions of themselves. We are very fortunate to have Cori leading this program, and we couldn’t be more excited about the future of this team.”

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The California Post reported that Close’s contract will earn her around $2 million per season, making her one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the women’s game. The Post also reported that Close earned $1.2 million last season before incentives and she triggered all 11 performance bonuses for an additional $180,000.