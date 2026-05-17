UCLA softball pummels South Carolina to advance to NCAA super regional

Four UCLA players hit home runs, helping the Bruins defeat South Carolina 15-1 on Sunday to win the Los Angeles Regional at Easton Stadium.

UCLA advances to the NCAA super regional round and will host Central Florida, which upset favored Florida State at the Seminoles’ home stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

Bruins senior Megan Grant hit a grand slam during the rout of South Carolina, extending her NCAA-record single season tally to 40 home runs.

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Grant is working to stay ahead of Oklahoma freshman Kendall Wells, who has 37 home runs, and retain the NCAA record she broke during the Big Ten conference title game.

UCLA senior Taylor Tinsley gave up one run in six innings. After surrendering 10 runs in the regional opener, Tinsley bounced back with back-to-back victories to help extend UCLA’s season.

Check back soon for postgame updates.