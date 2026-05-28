UCLA copes with pressure of being No. 1 target without ace Logan Reddemann

No. 1 UCLA’s quest for the second baseall national title in school history starts Friday.

The Bruins (51-6, 28-2 Big Ten) enter the NCAA tournament as the top overall seed and host against Saint Mary’s (34-25, 15-12 West Coast) to begin the Los Angeles Regional at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

After winning its first Big Ten tournament championship in program history on Sunday, UCLA is focused on continuing its dominance and embracing the target on its back as a College World Series favorite.

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“We’ll see what happens, but I think just staying with us and not trying to do too much and just stay present,” UCLA junior outfielder Payton Brennan said. “That’s the main thing — and staying with each other.”

Their record and conference dominance aside, the Bruins sit atop several statistical categories and are intimidating across the diamond.

But UCLA coach John Savage said UCLA isn’t looking past its regional foes — Saint Mary’s, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Virginia Tech.

“We don’t have the magic carpet ride to Omaha,” Savage said, referring to the site of the College World Series. “We have to earn it. And you got to earn every pitch now. Saint Mary’s is a very good team, Cal Poly’s a very good team, Virginia Tech. I mean, we have a ton of respect for our opponents. That’s never wavered. It’s more about us and how we go about our business.”