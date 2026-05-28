Record-tying Megan Grant homer can’t save UCLA from loss to Alabama in WCWS opener

UCLA associate coach Lisa Fernandez talks to UCLA star Megan Grant during a NCAA regional game in Westwood on May 23. Grant hit a home run in the Bruins’ 6-3 loss to Alabama in the opening game of the Women’s College World Series on Thursday.

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Megan Grant hit her 41st home run of the season to tie a UCLA career record Thursday night, but top-seeded Alabama rallied behind a five-run surge to beat the eighth-seeded Bruins 6-3 on opening day at the Women’s College World Series.

UCLA starter Taylor Tinsley took a 3-1 lead into the fifth inning but walked leadoff batter Jena Young then surrendered a 249-foot home run to Alexis Pupillo two batters later to tie the score.

In the sixth, Alabama’s Kristen White beat out a grounder to third and Young dropped a bloop single to left, setting the stage for Brooke Wells, who drove a pitch from Tinsley 239 feet to center field to give the Crimson Tide the lead.

Grant was waiting in the on-deck circle in the seventh when pitcher Jocelyn Briski got Rylee Slimp to ground out to third to end the game.

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The Bruins (52-9) will have to beat the winner of the game between Arkansas and Nebraska on Friday night to avoid elimination.

Alabama (55-7) will play the winner on Friday.