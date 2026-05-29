National title hopeful UCLA stunned in loss to Saint Mary’s in regional opener

UCLA’s Roch Cholowsky shown here batting against Texas Christian in 2025, drove in a run Friday in a 3-2 loss to Saint Mary’s.

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Designated hitter Jacob Johnson hit a go-ahead homer in the ninth inning off Easton Hawk to lift Saint Mary’s to a stunning 3-2 win over top-seeded UCLA in the Los Angeles Regional opener on Friday afternoon.

Johnson’s second solo home run of the game initially only appeared to be a pop-up near the warning track. But as the stadium fell silent, the ball kept sailing — and it eventually cleared the wall over leaping Bruins right fielder Jarrod Hocking.

Saint Mary’s reliever Cam Staton earned the win after getting UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky, the expected No. 1 pick in the 2026 MLB draft, to pop out with a runner on first. The right-handed Hawk took the loss.

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It marked the first loss by a national No. 1 seed in an NCAA regional opener since the current format was established in 1999.

Wow.



St. Mary’s stuns UCLA, the nation’s No. 1 seed, with a 3-2 win to open the LA Regional.



Gales fans who made the trip are going nuts in Westwood. “Beat LA” chants loud at Jackie Robinson Stadium. pic.twitter.com/sGFGChYRWS — Joaquin Ruiz (@WalkingRuiz) May 29, 2026

Hawk previously had allowed just three homers on the season and hadn’t surrendered one since March 1 against Mississippi State. Johnson, who went deep to start the day’s scoring in the fourth, recorded his second two-homer game of the season.

Saint Mary’s will face the winner of Virginia Tech (2) vs. Cal Poly (3) — who play Friday night — in the winner’s bracket on Saturday at 6 p.m. PDT; UCLA will face the loser in the elimination bracket Saturday at 1 p.m. PDT.

Friday’s starters, UCLA’s Wylan Moss and Saint Mary’s John Damozonio, dueled. Moss surrendered three hits and one run through five innings, and Damozonio gave up five hits and two runs through seven.

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But it was Johnson and the Gaels that survived in the end.