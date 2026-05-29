Advertisement
UCLA Sports

Megan Grant becomes UCLA’s all-time home run leader in win over Arkansas at WCWS

UCLA star Megan Grant celebrates after hitting a home run Thursday against Alabama in the College World Series.
UCLA star Megan Grant celebrates after hitting a home run Thursday against Alabama in the Women’s College World Series. Grant homered again Friday in an 11-0 win over Arkansas.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
By Tim Willert
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

OKLAHOMA CITY — UCLA, facing elimination in the Women’s College World Series on Friday night, erupted for nine runs in the second inning against Arkansas and rolled to an 11-0 win in five innings that ended the Razorbacks’ first appearance on college softball’s biggest stage.

The Bruins (53-9) got home runs in the inning from Aleena Garcia, Soo-Jin Berry and Megan Grant — her 42nd of the season and the 91st of her career, a program record. Kaniya Bragg homered to right field in the top of the fifth to make it 11-0.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 29: UCLA's Jarrod Hocking strikes out to end 8th inning.

UCLA Sports

National title hopeful UCLA stunned in loss to Saint Mary’s in regional opener

Jacob Johnson hits a solo home run in the ninth inning to lift Saint Mary’s to a 3-2 victory over top-seeded UCLA in the NCAA regionals.

The Razorbacks (47-13) were limited to three hits in five innings by UCLA starter Taylor Tinsley.

Advertisement

UCLA will play another elimination game at 4 p.m. PT Sunday when the Bruins face either Texas Tech, the defending national runner-up, or Tennessee.

Arkansas starter Payton Burnham didn’t last long against UCLA’s powerful lineup.

Garcia homered to lead off the second. Burnham hit Bragg with a pitch, Alexis Ramirez singled, and Berry launched a homer to left field to make it 4-0.

Saylor Timmerman replaced Burnham and walked Jolyna Lamar and Rylee Slimp before Grant crushed a 260-foot no-doubter that hit a metal fence beyond the wall in left-center field.

More to Read

UCLA SportsSports

Sign up for UCLA Unlocked

A weekly newsletter offering big game takeaways, recruiting buzz and everything you need to know about UCLA sports.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement