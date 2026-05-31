UCLA eliminated from WCWS by Kaitlyn Terry and Texas Tech in nine-inning thriller
Highlights from UCLA’s 8-7 loss in nine innings to Texas Tech in the Women’s College World Series on Sunday.
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- UCLA softball’s season ends in an 8-7 loss to Texas Tech in nine innings at the Women’s College World Series.
- Former UCLA pitcher Kaitlyn Terry played a leading role in the win for Texas Tech, holding the Bruins to four hits and striking out five in 4⅓ innings.
- Jordan Woolery hit two home runs and drove in five runs in her final game for UCLA.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Jordan Woolery nearly saved UCLA’s season Sunday night at the Women’s College World Series. She lined a single up the middle in the ninth inning off former teammate Kaitlyn Terry to score Rylee Slimp from second base and pull the Bruins within a run of Texas Tech.
But Red Raiders ace NiJaree Canady replaced Terry in the circle and retired the final two batters, stranding Megan Grant at second in UCLA’s 8-7 season-ending loss.
Woolery, the nation’s RBIs leader, homered twice and drove in five runs for UCLA (53-10), which got nine innings and 181 pitches from workhorse Taylor Tinsley.
UCLA baseball, the top-seeded team in the nation, loses to Saint Mary’s 6-5 in the NCAA regionals on a walk-off single by Makoa Sniffen in the 10th inning.
The Bruins struggled to gain traction against Terry, who joined Texas Tech following last season’s exit from the WCWS. Terry replaced Canady in the third inning and retired 10 of the first 11 batters she faced.
But in the seventh, UCLA scored three runs to force extra innings. Pinch-hitter Ramsey Suarez ignited the rally with a 270-foot home run to left field off Terry. Facing Canady, pinch-hitter Jazmine Leyva singled down the right-field line. Two batters later, Woolery blasted a 267-foot homer over the center-field wall to tie the score.
Despite the late heroics, it wasn’t enough to keep UCLA’s season alive. Texas Tech (59-8) will play Alabama (56-7) Monday at 4 p.m. PT.
Megan Grant hits her 91st career home run to set a UCLA record in an 11-0 victory over Arkansas in the Women’s College World Series.