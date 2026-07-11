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Chicago White Sox select UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky with No. 1 pick in MLB draft

UCLA's Roch Cholowsky reacts after hitting a home run during a game against Texas Christian on Feb. 20, 2025.
The Chicago White Sox selected Roch Cholowsky with the No. 1 pick in the MLB draft on Saturday.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Dan GelstonAP Sports Writer 
0:00 0:00

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PHILADELPHIA — The Chicago White Sox selected UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky on Saturday with the first pick of the MLB amateur draft.

A 6-foot-2 right-handed hitter, Cholowsky was a Golden Spikes finalist at UCLA and had a 1.088 OPS with 21 homers and 60 RBIs in his junior season.

Cholowsky is the third UCLA player to be drafted No. 1 overall, joining Gerrit Cole (2011, Pittsburgh Pirates) and Chris Chambliss (1970, Cleveland Indians). The two-time Big Ten player of the year and conference defensive player of the year also won National Player of the Year honors from ABCA/Rawlings, Baseball America, D1Baseball and Perfect Game.

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The White Sox had the top selection for the first time since taking Harold Baines in 1977. Chicago got the No. 1 pick after it lost 102 games last season and won the draft lottery. The White Sox have pegged Cholowsky as a future star that can help them win their first World Series title since 2005.

Gelston writes for the Associated Press.

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