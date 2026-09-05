UCLA surges in fourth quarter to open Bob Chesney era with win over Cal

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James Madison transfer running back Wayne Knight ran for three touchdowns and the UCLA defense found its footing in the fourth quarter, overpowering former conference rival California and kicking off the Bob Chesney era with a 45-24 win.

There was a brief injury scare to quarterback Nico Iamaleava, but by then, the Bruins had effectively won the game with two things they did poorly a season ago: rushing and defense.

UCLA outscored Cal 21-0 in the fourth quarter off two interceptions from transfer safety Ta’Shawn James, who picked off Cal’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele on a deep third-down attempt. Knight ran for a 31-yard touchdown on the next play to help give UCLA a 31-24 lead with 8:46 left to go.

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James’ next interception with 7:31 left led to Knight’s third touchdown on a four-yard run.

Anthony Woods broke free for a 53-yard touchdown run on the Bruins’ final possession for his second touchdown of the game and UCLA’s sixth — all on the ground. Last season, the Bruins ran for eight total.

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava scores a rushing touchdown in the first half against California. Iamaleava passed for 184 yards and rushed for 29. (Godofredo A. Vasquez / For The Times)

Along with his three scores, Knight ran for 71 yards in eight carries in his Bruins debut. Iamaleava completed 14 of 22 passes for 184 yards, with an interception. He rushed for 29 yards and scored a touchdown. Woods finished with 118 rushing yards in eight carries.

Since the demise of the Pac-12 in 2023, the Bears (0-1) and Bruins (1-0) hadn’t met. Saturday still had all the feelings associated with ‘Pac-12 After Dark’ chaos.

Iamaleava left the game with 4:49 left in the fourth quarter after a 10-yard rush left him unable to stand for a few minutes as he limped off with an apparent left leg injury. He reentered the game for UCLA’s final possession.

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Cal began with a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive, with UCLA promptly responding with a seven-play, 71-yard possession capped with a nine-yard touchdown run by Iamaleava.

UCLA running back Wayne Knight carries the ball during a win over Cal on Saturday night. (Godofredo A. Vasquez / For The Times)

In the second quarter, Woods bounced off of traffic and around the edge for a 31-yard dash into the end zone to give the Bruins a 14-10 lead with 10:19 left.

Derrick Barksdale, one of the JMU transfers, sacked Sagapolutele in the second quarter to end a drive before it began, setting the stage for another UCLA touchdown on Knight’s eight-yard run on third down.

But then, Cal forced a momentum shift.

Iamaleava threw a red-zone interception with 51 seconds left in the second quarter. The Golden Bears responded with an 87-yard drive in 38 seconds to cut the Bruins’ lead to 21-17. Mateen Bhaghani kicked a 38-yard field goal in the final seconds to give UCLA a 24-17 halftime lead.

Cal took its opening possession of the third quarter 85 yards in a 14-play drive that tied the score 24-24. But the Golden Bears wouldn’t find the end zone again, as UCLA’s defense forced turnovers and its offense hit its stride in the fourth quarter.

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UCLA coach Bob Chesney speaks with his players during pregame stretches on Saturday. (Godofredo A. Vasquez / For The Times)

The Bruins had the worst defense in the Big Ten a season ago, allowing 33.4 points per game, and were last in the nation in sacks (10). They also had the 13th-ranked rushing offense in the conference.

Almost everything Saturday was a drastic improvement from last year’s program-worst 3-9 season.

Both programs came into the game with higher expectations for this season. Like UCLA, Cal has a transfer-loaded roster and a new head coach, Tosh Lupoi. Led by sophomore quarterback Sagapolutele, the Bears have high hopes to be building toward the revitalization of a program that hasn’t won nine games in a season since 2008.

UCLA will play its home opener against San Diego State (1-0) at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 12.