UCLA football vows to avoid letdown as coach Bob Chesney makes his Rose Bowl debut

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UCLA football coach Bob Chesney called the halftime score the most meaningless statistic in all of college sports.

The second most insignificant statistic might be a team’s record after Game 1.

Chesney recalled some dramatic swings in 2024 during his tenure at James Madison.

“We beat UNC 70-50, and we were about to play Ball State, and that weekend Memphis beat Florida State and the next week lost. NIU beat Notre Dame, then lost,” Chesney said. “How are we going to handle that little bit of success that we just had? It’s in their hands to hold each other to the standard. I know our coaches will not relent. I know our captains will not relent, and I really know the players won’t relent.”

UCLA defensive lineman Amier Washington celebrates recovering a fumble against California on Sept. 5 in Berkeley. (Godofredo A. Vasquez/For The Times)

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After an emotional season-opening victory over in-state rival California, the possibility of a letdown game looms as UCLA plays San Diego State on Saturday at the Rose Bowl — the first home game of the Chesney era.

Most trap games become upsets thanks to momentum-swinging turnovers or unexpected scores, and San Diego State is coming off a Week 1 victory over Portland State in which it blocked two punts and returned a 100-yard kickoff for a touchdown — the first team to have all three in the same game since 2012.

“They are as aggressive as they can be, and then if you really go back historically through the head coach and the coordinators, there’s onside kicks, there’s little kick passes, there’s pump fakes, there’s different formations in punt that lead to double passes,” Chesney said. “They apply a lot of pressure, and that’s something that we’re excited to see how we stand up to.”

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Outside of preparing for a relentless special teams unit, the Bruins will face a deep rushing attack that ran for 237 yards and four scores on 5.6 yards per carry against Portland State.

The Aztecs return their starting tailback from last season, Lucky Sutton, who rushed for 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns, and added three running backs who contributed against Portland State.

“A really good player running the ball, and now they have a stable of them. For the first time, the quarterback’s really healthy, so you have to assume he’s going to carry the ball more,” UCLA defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler said of San Diego State coach Sean Lewis’ offense. “The creativity from the head coach, the offensive staff — I have a lot of respect for him. He was a Wisconsin grad in the glory days of the downhill run game scheme, and you feel it on film.”

Aztecs quarterback Jayden Denegal struggled in the opener, passing for 137 yards and an interception, culminating in a 46.8 rating. The senior from Apple Valley will face a stalwart UCLA defense that forced three turnovers against Cal’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, a projected 2028 first-round pick.

UCLA senior quarterback Nico Iamaleava could face similar adversity against an SDSU defense that ranked sixth in scoring and passing defense last season.

Given the Aztecs’ tendency to run Cover Zero on defense, and their likelihood to stack the box against a potent Bruins rushing attack, UCLA most likely will turn to the passing game.

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It is unclear whether receiver Landon Ellis will be able to play because of a head injury suffered against Cal, potentially limiting the Bruins’ receiving options. Offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy emphasized a receiver-by-committee mentality — similar to the Bruins’ running back room. He also added that Iamaleava will have to play within his wheelhouse.

“If the shots aren’t there, you have to be willing to take what they give you — that’s the biggest thing,” Kennedy said. “When they get aggressive, we get aggressive. If they’re going to force us to take four, five, six yards across the board, we have to be willing to take what they give us, and then at the same point in time, if we do call those shots, manage those downfield shots.”

Kennedy stressed that if receivers get open-field one-on-ones, they will have to turn five-yard receptions into 10-, 15- or 20-yard plays to keep the defense honest.

UCLA has been urging fans to attend Chesney’s first home game. While the majority of students will not be on campus yet because fall classes have not started, new athletic director Tim Harris donated 300 tickets to Bruins fans — a gift matched by Champion of Westwood chief executive Ken Graiwer — to encourage them to show up.

Regardless of the attendance, UCLA’s first home game will represent something bigger for Chesney.

“Having a chance to play the spring game there was pretty cool. We had that one practice out there, but to go out, be in a hotel, Friday night walk-through, all the stuff has to become the norm. This is the start of it,” Chesney said. “Looking forward to being out there, and we all know what that place means and the history behind it, and it’s a proud moment to even pull up there and consider that that’s your home field right now.”